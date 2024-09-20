Why ‘Emily in Paris’ makes us choose

Team Gabriel, Alfie or Marcello?

It’s official. There’s going to be an Emily in Paris Season 5! And no wonder. The first four seasons of Emily in Paris got people of all generations from all around the world (Boomers, Millennials, Gen Zs) hooked somewhere in their heart where they could relate to Emily. They could relate to this charming leading lady, especially because she is no superwoman, but has the superpower to bounce back after every wrong move or dainty fall, and Humpty Dumpty be damned.

Other series portraying women in a corporate setup, or in the top echelons of government (like Borgen) show women clawing their way to the top or struggling to stay afloat, and when already on a lounge chair on a super yacht or on the leather chair of the prime minister’s office, struggling to stay there before someone (for sure there will be, as seen in The Morning Show on Apple TV+) rocks the boat and their Frozen Margarita with it.

In Emily in Paris, it isn’t backbreaking for Emily (portrayed in a light and savvy manner by Lily Collins), an American from a marketing firm in Chicago sent to Paris on an assignment, to survive. The writers make her character stay afloat by making her true to her persona — she’s a genuinely nice girl, curious about life, witty and a creative dynamo. Cutesy, too. She also is attracted to, and attracts, handsome men, oh the curse of her life!

But the writers hit a gold mine when they spawned “teams” behind the series’ leading men, chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), finance man Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and in the latest season, fashion heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

So now you have three “teams” with an Olympic following each, and more “ka-ching” reasons for the writers to extend the series as each season ends with a “Who shot J.R.?” cliffhanger (My generation would understand the reference to J.R. Ewing.)

Photo from netflix.com/tudum With Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

Even the lead stars were asked by E! which team they belonged to. Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) the roommate says it’s up to Emily to decide, but Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu), the French boss, says definitely — but, in true conspiratorial fashion, she’s for Team Gabriel.

I am for Team Gabriel. Like perhaps the fictitious Emily’s own heart, I can’t explain why. Perhaps, it’s their chemistry. I like the way they hold each other’s gaze as if in a vise when they’re together. My favorite scene in Season 4 is their dance at the masquerade ball. But Gabriel’s flaws are as clear as mountain snow under the sun. Even Lily Collins says the first part of Season 4 has her with the man (guess who) the audience wants, but things get complicated in the second half of Season 4.

Photo from netflix.com/tudum With chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

They say Emily’s heart has been broken one too many times by Gabriel and she has to move on. There’s a lot of support (is it election season yet?) for team Marcello, the “Italian Stallion.” In another series, he would have had my vote.

Alfie seems out of the running because. Just because, though there are several Team Alfie holdouts.

Sylvie is also a class act. The quintessential cougar. The way she stylishly stays on top of her game and survives is a fashion statement. Oui.

So why I am I writing an essay on Emily in Paris (soon to be Emily in Rome?) in the midst of more pressing global issues?

Emily in Paris is really a survival kit presented in a froufrou manner, with a dash of Lucas Bravo to boot. You will not only learn to navigate Paris’ cobblestone streets in pointy heels, you will learn how to survive the ever-changing world of fashion, media, love and life’s slippery slopes while balancing a phone in one hand and an espresso in the other. You will also learn why you need to learn the language of your habitat (or fall prey to the world’s Genevieves), and when in Rome, do as the Romans do.

Emily in Paris is also a part-time travelogue, and has starkly beautiful shots of the City of Light and the Eternal City. I wonder how they cordoned off the tourists during filming, or did technology do the trick? I haven’t seen the Sacre Coeur Cathedral or the Fontana de Trevi as pristine and empty in broad daylight as they were in the series.

Besides, after watching the first part of Season 4, I haven’t been as kilig with an onscreen romance since Crash Landing on You.

In a world with more pressing issues, we all need a floater of a mini-series from time to time to help us get by.

See you in Rome?

Like father, like son

Like his late father former Rotary Club of Manila president, businessman, and civic leader Frank Evaristo, Frank “Frank Jun” Evaristo Jr. is a people person. Frank Jun, who recently celebrated his 56th birthday at the Korean Garden in Makati City, says, “I learned from my father to be of help to others and to share my blessings with them, to always be humble, and to thank God for small and big blessings.”

Frank Jun shares that if not for the grace of God, he wouldn’t be where he is now.

“I had a stroke three years ago and I thank God for saving my life,” he says.

“I am okay now but I was in the ICU for three weeks after my stroke. I spent about a month in the hospital. My left side is 80 percent okay, but I can already drive. I always thank God, family and friends for always being there for me!” he says.

Belated happy birthday, Frank Jun. You have a purpose in life! *