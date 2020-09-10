Pray as one
Erwan Heussaff and Anne Curtis
Pray as one
THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - September 10, 2020 - 12:00am

Fast-growing membership shopping establishment Landers Superstore celebrated its fourth anniversary with “Pray as One,” an online event hosted by Issa Litton.

The opening prayer was led by Rev. Fr. Brian C. Brigoli of Cebu’s San Carlos Seminary College, who reminded everyone to not lose their faith, continue to hope for better days, take care of themselves, and help people around them.

Pray as One paid tribute to frontliners in healthcare, security, and essential services.

Matteo Guidicelli

Dr. Leonardo Ona, Armed Forces of the Philippines Col. Demy Zagala, Landers Superstore store manager Alfonso George Zapanta Jr., and nurse Eunice Elaba shared their prayers for everyone.

Bestselling author Bro. Bo Sanchez shared words of inspiration for those who have suffered from anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and other mental health issues to help them cope with the current situation.

There were also musical performances from Jason Dy, Issa Reyes, Jed Madela, and The Pop Stage grand finalist Dia Mate for entertainment. Erwan Heussaff and Anne Curtis made an appearance and gave a prayer dedicated to everyone’s loved ones.

Also present was Matteo Guidicelli, who introduced Lander’s Share the Hope donation program, which aims to provide immediate food relief to local families directly affected by the crisis.

Nico Bolzico

The Pray as One special can be watched on their Facebook page @LandersPH. To donate to Landers’ fundraising initiative, visit www.sharethehope.landers.ph.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

Jed Madela
Dia Mate
Bro. Bo Sanchez
Issa Litton

 

