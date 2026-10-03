^

Daily Bread

A Christlike Response

The Philippine Star
October 4, 2026 | 12:30am
A Christlike Response

When they hurled their insults at [Jesus], he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly. — 1 Peter 2:23

George was working on a construction job in the heat of the Carolina summer sun when someone living nearby walked into the yard where he was working. Clearly angry, the neighbor began to curse and criticize everything about the project and how it was being done. George received the verbal blows without response until the angry neighbor stopped yelling. Then he gently responded, “You’ve had a really hard day, haven’t you?” Suddenly, the angry neighbor’s face softened, his head dipped, and he said, “I’m sorry for the way I spoke to you.” George’s kindness had defused the neighbor’s wrath.

There are times when we want to strike back. To give abuse for abuse and insult for insult. What George modeled instead was a kindness seen most perfectly in the way Jesus bore the consequences of our sins: “When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly” (1 Peter 2:23).

All of us will face moments when we’re misunderstood, misrepresented, or attacked. We may want to respond in kind, but the heart of Jesus calls us to be kind, to pursue peace and display understanding. As He enables us today, perhaps God could use us to bless someone enduring a hard day. — Bill Crowder

 

 

What makes it so easy to strike back at others for their unkind words? How can you be more intentional about showing kindness to those who are unkind to you?

Caring Father, please help me to find in You the strength, grace, and wisdom to display the heart of Jesus.

DAILY BREAD

JESUS

JUDGES

THREATS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Pagong na may dalawang ulo, natagpuan sa Massachusetts!

By Arnel Medina | 1 day ago
Isang pambihirang baby turtle na may dalawang ulo ang natagpuan sa Cape Cod, Massachusetts at kasalukuyang mino-monitor ng mga beterinaryo sa isang wildlife center.
1 day ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

Himala ng birhen: Lalaking na-paralyzed dahil sa train accident, nakalakad muli! (Part 2)

By Ronnie M. Halos | 1 day ago
Naparalisa ang ibabang katawan ni Gabriel Gargam, travelling mail clerk sa Orleans Railway Company sa France nang tumilapon siya mula sa carriage ng sinasakyang train.
1 day ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

Tree Queridas (21)

By Ronnie M. Halos | 1 day ago
Bahagyang nakabukas ang pinto ng morgue.
1 day ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

Gen. Reales, nagpasiklab vs cigarette smuggling!

By Non Alquitran | 2 days ago
ANG buong akala ng mga cigarette smugglers ay malansi nila ang kapulisan sa pagdaong ng kanilang bangka na may katig sa bakawan sa Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.
2 days ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

Hagupit ng batas sa mandurugas na mambabatas, ipataw na!

By Kokoy Alano | 2 days ago
NAKAKADISMAYA’NG isipin na ang mga nanunungkulan sa gobyerno natin ay karamihang sakim sa kapangyarihan kasakdala’ng magnakaw at pumatay masunod lang ang nakaririmarim na planong manatili sa kapangyarihan....
2 days ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

Lalaki na nag-jet ski sa baha sa bangkok, inaresto at pinagmulta! i

By Arnel Medina | 2 days ago
NARESTO at pinagmulta ang isang 27-anyos na lalaki sa Bangkok, Thailand matapos siyang mag-jet ski sa baha at gumawa nang malalakas na alon sa isang lubog na bahagi ng Phetchaburi Road.
2 days ago
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with