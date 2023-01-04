WATCH: Duplicate transactions cause confusion among BPI clients

MANILA, Philippines — Bank of the Philippine Islands clients were unable to access their money through the bank's mobile banking application on Wednesday, January 4, as users scrambled to check reports of their accounts being debited twice over for transactions over the holidays.

In a statement, BPI said that they are working on reversing "double transactions" that resulted in customers being credited for transactions that they did not make.

The Ayala-led bank said that the issue is being resolved and assured clients that their accounts are "safe and secure". — Voice-over by Ramon Royandoyan; video edited by Anj Andaya