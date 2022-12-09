WATCH: Marcoleta wants to give Filipinos astronaut-like food
December 9, 2022 | 7:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — What is SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta’s solution to hunger in the Philippines? It's astronaut food.
Marcoleta floated this out of this world idea during the confirmation hearing of Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.
He claimed that astronauts can go “months” without eating because of the special type of food they consume.
However, according to the official website of the National Aeronautics And Space Administration, astronauts eat three times a day.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
November 22, 2022 - 4:28pm
November 22, 2022 - 4:28pm
November 15, 2022 - 4:57pm
November 15, 2022 - 4:57pm
November 1, 2022 - 12:03pm
November 1, 2022 - 12:03pm
November 1, 2022 - 11:23am
November 1, 2022 - 11:23am
Recommended