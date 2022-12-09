WATCH: Marcoleta wants to give Filipinos astronaut-like food

MANILA, Philippines — What is SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta’s solution to hunger in the Philippines? It's astronaut food.

Marcoleta floated this out of this world idea during the confirmation hearing of Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

He claimed that astronauts can go “months” without eating because of the special type of food they consume.

However, according to the official website of the National Aeronautics And Space Administration, astronauts eat three times a day.