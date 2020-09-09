WATCH: What Isko Moreno is committing to do for Manila Bay

Saying the city has no fish ponds, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno assures other local government units around Manila Bay that waste materials used in fishing will be picked up when they reach the coast.

Moreno said he is committed to continuing the cleanup of the bay and rivers. "Pupulutin ko 'yan," he said at an online "Kapihan" forum on Wednesday.