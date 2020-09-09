WATCH: What Isko Moreno is committing to do for Manila Bay
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 9:45pm

Saying the city has no fish ponds, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno assures other local government units around Manila Bay that waste materials used in fishing will be picked up when they reach the coast.

Moreno said he is committed to continuing the cleanup of the bay and rivers. "Pupulutin ko 'yan," he said at an online "Kapihan" forum on Wednesday.

ISKO MORENO MANILA BAY MANILA BAYWALK MANILA CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: What Isko Moreno is committing to do for Manila Bay
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 1 hour ago
"Pupulutin ko 'yan."
News Videos
fbfb
8 hours ago
WATCH: Taiwan's controversial pig festival draws smaller sacrifices
By Sean Chang | 8 hours ago
A festival in Taiwan where enormous pigs are slaughtered and displayed is drawing smaller crowds as animal rights activists...
News Videos
fbfb
8 days ago
WATCH: Palace denies Duterte will 'remove' PhilHealth regional vice presidents
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 8 days ago
Palace denies President Rodrigo Duterte will remove regional vice presidents of PhilHealth despite Duterte's orders which...
News Videos
fbfb
12 days ago
Taste of success for Taiwan's street vendors with Michelin award
12 days ago
A cloud escapes into the air as 80-year-old Taiwanese street food vendor Wu Huang-yi lifts the lid on a giant steaming basket...
News Videos
fbfb
16 days ago
WATCH: Now pushed by supporters, 'RevGov' an option Duterte has raised in the past
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 16 days ago
The Palace said "the call to establish a revolutionary government came from a private group and organizers are free to...
News Videos
fbfb
21 days ago
WATCH: WHO worries coming flu season will make COVID-19 more difficult to manage
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 21 days ago
The World Health Organization urges people to get the flu vaccine because hospitals would have a difficult time managing two...
News Videos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with