WATCH: Palace says Duterte is for press freedom, cites support for journalist in libel suit by rival
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 8:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is a strong supporter of the freedom of the press, pointing out the president supported a journalist a political rival sued for libel.

Roque recalled how Duterte gave "material support" to Davao-based radio broadcaster Alexander Adonis when he was arrested over a libel complaint filed by then Davao congressman Prospero Nograles.

According to the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, Adonis was convicted to four and a half years in prison in 2008 over a complaint that Nograles filed in 2001.

He could not afford to defend himself in court and was tried in absentia. He was released in 2008 but had already spent nearly two years behind bars, according to a GMA News Online report at the time.

Earlier Monday, a Manila court found Rappler chief executive Maria Ressa and former Rappler researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. guilty of cyber libel.

The court sentenced Ressa and Reynaldo Santos Jr to the indeterminate penalty of imprisonment ranging from six months and one day of prision correccional as minimum to six years of prision correccional as maximum.

They were also ordered to pay private complainant Wilfredo Keng to pay jointly P200,000 for moral damages and P200,000 for exemplary damages.

The verdict may stll be appealed.

CYBER LIBEL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
WATCH: Palace says Duterte is for press freedom, cites support for journalist in libel suit by rival
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 2 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is a strong supporter of the freedom of the press, pointing...
News Videos
fbfb
4 days ago
WATCH: Diokno says protesters should not be arrested if social distancing is observed
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 4 days ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said conducting protests on the streets should be legal as long as participants will practice...
News Videos
fbfb
6 days ago
WATCH: George Floyd murals painted across the globe
6 days ago
From Minneapolis, where George Floyd died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a police officer, to...
News Videos
fbfb
9 days ago
Are there silver linings to COVID-19 pandemic? Food and tourism operators weigh in
By Rosette Adel | 9 days ago
With the COVID-19 pandemic upending several business industries globally including food tourism, travel operators and...
News Videos
fbfb
14 days ago
WATCH: NASA and SpaceX launch two astronauts bound for ISS
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 14 days ago
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley rode the SpaceX Dragon, also known as Dragon 1, carried by the same company's...
News Videos
fbfb
17 days ago
WATCH: Isko Moreno shows off resumption of Lagusnilad underpass rehab
By Rosette Adel | 17 days ago
Ahead of the implementation of the general community quarantine on June 1, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday said the rehabilitation...
News Videos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with