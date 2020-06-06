Are there silver linings to COVID-19 pandemic? Food and tourism operators weigh in

MANILA, Philippines — With the COVID-19 pandemic upending several business industries globally including food tourism, travel operators and food business owners are now trying to make ends meet with digital and sustainable solutions.

Are there, however, silver lings to it despite its economic impact and strain on public health and daily lives?

In the Re-Imagining food tourism webinar hosted by the Department of Tourism and the World Food Expo, Philippine Tour Operators Association president Cesar Cruz said among the silver linings from the COVID-19 is the restoration of some tourist destinations, as well as the adaptability it caused to work forces.

“If you look at it on a positive side, it’s a cleansing thing also especially to the environment,” he said.

Award-winning chef of Cibo Group Margarita Fores also said the pandemic made people care even more.

JJ Yulo , of Pinoy Eats World and Foodtrip, echoed the same sentiment and said individuals have softened amid the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people have really softened and become more caring people,” Yulo said.

“Now they softened because this is way bigger than any of us than our industries, than anything. I know I sound like a broken record. The silver lining is I think we’re at a point that I think a lot of people really want to not about themselves anymore but everyone else,” he added.

Fores also said people also managed “to do more with less” while Old Manila Walk’s Ivan Man Dy mentioned that aside from patience, it also taught people to work around with what they have.