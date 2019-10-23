WATCH: Isko unveils Pride flag-inspired pedestrian lane

MANILA, Philippines— Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday showcased the new pedestrian lane at the corner of Arroceros and Natividad streets near the city hall which bears the Pride-flag colors.

The newly-painted pedestrian lane is a fulfillment of his promise to show support to the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and others) community, the mayor said..

“Pinangako ko sa (I promised the) LGBT society that we just want to show you in our own little way how sensitive we are with your plight,” Moreno said in a Facebook live video posted past Wednesday midnight.

“We want to make you feel that you are part of the society with regard to the policy of the city government of Manila. Excited po ako para sa inyo," he added.

Moreno said that the roads are also now paved with asphalt concrete and added that there would be more pedestrian lanes that will be painted with Pride flag colors.

In August, Moreno said Manila is LGBT-friendly in view of the incident where transgender woman Gretchen Diez was blocked from using the women's restroom in a mall in Quezon City.

Ironicallty, the commercial center where the restroom incident happened also has pedestrian lanes painted in Pride colors.