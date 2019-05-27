Bato on training for Senate: I am a PhD holder, I know policy-making

MANILA, Philippines— Senator-elect Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, former police chief, clarified Wednesday that he has knowledge in policy-making after he previously mentioned his intention to attend lawmaking training and seminars.

"Ang gusto kong malaman yung rules and procedures sa loob ng Senado. Pero yung sabi mo yung pag-draft ng batas, kung anong batas ang dapat gawin... Alam ko na po yun," dela Rosa said in an interview after his proclamation as senator.

"I am a PhD holder, yung aking PhD napakahirap. Yung dissertation ko at karamihan doon ay mga policy-making, policy research, policy analysis.. Lawmaking is policy-making diba? So alam ko po yun,” he added.

Dela Rosa has a Master's in Public Administration and a PhD in Development Administration from the University of Southeastern Philippines.

Dela Rosa to seek advice from colleagues

Previously, in an interview with CNN Philippines, dela Rosa said that he would ask advice on what he needs to prepare for as a senator and that he was looking to attend law making seminars.

"Magtatawag-tawag ako kina Koko Pimentel, JV Ejercito kung ano ba talaga ang trabaho ng senador, what do I need to prepare," he was quoted as saying.

But despite having knowledge on lawmaking, dela Rosa admitted that prior to his proclamation as senator, he asked President Rodrigo Duterte for advice.

He said that Duterte replied “Bato, you are already a senator of the Filipino people, you are not a senator of Duterte.”

“Hindi kita pakikialaman diyan sa trabaho mo at gawin mo yung trabaho mo para sa kapakanan ng karamihan, ng Filipino, because 19 million Filipinos believed in your capacity,” the president told him. – Philstar.com intern Michelle Co