Senator-elect Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has a Master's in Public Administration and a PhD in Development Administration from the University of Southeastern Philippines.
Dino Maragay/File
Bato on training for Senate: I am a PhD holder, I know policy-making
(Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 9:03pm

MANILA, Philippines— Senator-elect Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, former police chief, clarified Wednesday that he has knowledge in policy-making after he previously mentioned his intention to attend lawmaking training and seminars.

"Ang gusto kong malaman yung rules and procedures sa loob ng Senado. Pero yung sabi mo yung pag-draft ng batas, kung anong batas ang dapat gawin... Alam ko na po yun," dela Rosa said in an interview after his proclamation as senator.

"I am a PhD holder, yung aking PhD napakahirap. Yung dissertation ko at karamihan doon ay mga policy-making, policy research, policy analysis.. Lawmaking is policy-making diba? So alam ko po yun,” he added.

Dela Rosa has a Master's in Public Administration and a PhD in Development Administration from the University of Southeastern Philippines.

Dela Rosa to seek advice from colleagues

Previously, in an interview with CNN Philippines, dela Rosa said that he would ask advice on what he needs to prepare for as a senator and that he was looking to attend law making seminars.

"Magtatawag-tawag ako kina Koko Pimentel, JV Ejercito kung ano ba talaga ang trabaho ng senador, what do I need to prepare," he was quoted as saying.

But despite having knowledge on lawmaking, dela Rosa admitted that prior to his proclamation as senator, he asked President Rodrigo Duterte for advice.

He said that Duterte replied “Bato, you are already a senator of the Filipino people, you are not a senator of Duterte.”

“Hindi kita pakikialaman diyan sa trabaho mo at gawin mo yung trabaho mo para sa kapakanan ng karamihan, ng Filipino, because 19 million Filipinos believed in your capacity,” the president told him.  – Philstar.com intern Michelle Co

2019 MIDTERM ELECTION BATO DELA ROSA ELECTION 2019 SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
WATCH: Bato 'torn' on same-sex marriage, says he wants people to be happy
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Senator-elect Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said he is still torn on proposals for recognizing same-sex marriage in...
News Videos
5 days ago
WATCH: No Duterte signature fist bump for Poe, Binay during group photo
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
Incumbent and returning Sens. Grace Poe and Nancy Binay on Wednesday dared to be different during the group photo with...
News Videos
7 days ago
WATCH: Comelec not rushing proclamation of senators and party-lists
By Rosette Adel | 7 days ago
The Commission on Elections on Monday addressed complaints that there is a “seeming rush” to proclaim winning...
News Videos
7 days ago
How are party-lists ranked? Comelec spokesman explains
By Rosette Adel | 7 days ago
A total of 134 party-lists are vying for seats at the House of Representatives.
News Videos
8 days ago
Ha Long heli Vietnam launches chopper rides in famous bay
8 days ago
Most visitors to Vietnam's famed Ha Long Bay opt for cruise views of the UNESCO heritage site but from Friday tourists can...
News Videos
9 days ago
WATCH: Taiwan gay couples plan weddings ahead of marriage deadline
9 days ago
At the cake shop they run in Taipei, Shane Lin and Marc Yuan are planning their upcoming wedding as they expectantly await...
News Videos
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with