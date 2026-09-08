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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.625

The Philippine Star
September 8, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.625

1$:62.625 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.586

1$:62.586

1 day ago
1$:62.586
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.738

1$:61.738

14 days ago
1$:61.738
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.590

1$:62.590

2 days ago
1$:62.590 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.590

1$:62.590

4 days ago
1$:62.590 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.400

1$:62.400

7 days ago
1$:62.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.265

1$:62.265

9 days ago
1$:62.265 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.265

1$:62.265

11 days ago
1$:62.265 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.730

1$:61.730

August 24, 2026 - 5:00pm
1$:61.730
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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