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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.535

The Philippine Star
September 10, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.535

1$:62.535 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.265

1$:62.265

13 days ago
1$:62.265 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.565

1$:62.565

8 days ago
1$:62.565
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.265

1$:62.265

11 days ago
1$:62.265 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.590

1$:62.590

6 days ago
1$:62.590 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.888

1$:61.888

14 days ago
1$:61.888
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.520

1$:62.520

7 days ago
1$:62.520
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.400

1$:62.400

9 days ago
1$:62.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.650

1$:61.650

August 26, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:61.650
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.738

1$:61.738

August 25, 2026 - 5:00pm
1$:61.738
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.730

1$:61.730

August 24, 2026 - 5:00pm
1$:61.730
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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