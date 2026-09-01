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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.400

The Philippine Star
September 1, 2026 | 5:00pm
1$:62.400

1$:62.400 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

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abtest
abtest
1$:61.815

1$:61.815

13 days ago
1$:61.815
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.738

1$:61.738

7 days ago
1$:61.738
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.670

1$:61.670

12 days ago
1$:61.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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abtest
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