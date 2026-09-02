^

Forex & Stocks

1$:62.565

The Philippine Star
September 2, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.565

1$:62.565 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:61.888

1$:61.888

6 days ago
1$:61.888
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.815

1$:61.815

14 days ago
1$:61.815
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.650

1$:61.650

7 days ago
1$:61.650
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.730

1$:61.730

9 days ago
1$:61.730
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.670

1$:61.670

10 days ago
1$:61.670 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:61.670

1$:61.670

13 days ago
1$:61.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.785

1$:61.785

August 18, 2026 - 5:00pm
1$:61.785
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.495

1$:61.495

August 17, 2026 - 5:00pm
1$:61.495
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.450

1$:61.450

August 16, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:61.450 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:61.450

1$:61.450

August 14, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:61.450 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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