Adopting 'Minecraft: Education Edition' for game-based learning in Pinagbuhatan High School

MANILA, Philippines – Pinagbuhatan High School (PHS) is one of the pilot implementers of Minecraft: Education Edition (M:EE), a game-based learning tool in Pasig City, Metro Manila.

Through the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program, the school worked closely with Microsoft, Acer and Line Learning and Development Solutions to further their digital transformation with the right resources, training and devices.

Advocating for excellence amid challenges

Pinagbuhatan High School teems with hope. Notwithstanding the adversities they faced at the onset of COVID-19, every teacher and student stayed resilient.

At present, PHS is strengthening its teaching workforce as they transition from modular, textbook-based and blended learning to a hybrid learning environment.

The school’s engagement with Microsoft, pre-pandemic to date, enabled the school to face the challenges presented by the times.

With selected teachers of PHS being Microsoft Education Ambassadors, Microsoft Innovative Educators and Minecraft Global Mentors, it is of no surprise that the school body leveraged technology-enriched instructions such as Microsoft Teams, OneNote, Flipgrid, Hour of Code, Office365 applications and most importantly, adopting Minecraft: Education Edition inside the classroom.

Photo Release Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program. Acer Philippines turns over Acer TravelMate SpinB3 to Pinagbuhatan High School, Pasig City to support their digital transformation journey.

Bridging the gap

To support the education transformation journey of PHS, the school was nominated to be part of the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program.

This program is designed to empower schools in their digital transformation journey and help them become one of the Microsoft Showcase Schools in the Philippines. The Showcase School is Microsoft’s recognition for schools worldwide.

“PHS is already offering hybrid face-to-face classes. The teachers will be better equipped in terms of strategies to engage learners better because of the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program,” shared Karen Villanueva, Public Schools District Supervisor, Schools Division Office of Pasig City.

Photo Release PHS School Leaders adopt Minecraft: Education Edition to enrich the learning and teaching process inside the classroom.

A total of 40 PHS teachers underwent the training including a hybrid session on M:EE. The Acer TravelMate SpinB3 devices that run on Windows were essential in providing an intelligent, pragmatic and goal-oriented learning environment ensuring access to the full benefits of this game-based learning tool. “

The good thing about the Acer Devices is that both learners and teachers are given the chance to keep up with our training programs since some of the tools need a good quality device,” said Michael Morella, Master Teacher II.

Becoming future-ready

Minecraft: Education Edition continues to be integral for students and teachers to stay connected, engaged and motivated despite changes in the classroom landscape.

“I could see this as a good intervention or integration in different parts of our lesson—in introducing my lesson, discussing the concepts, giving additional and extended work to my students—online or offline, face-to-face or virtual," shared Richelle Asaytono, Master Teacher II.

By adopting Minecraft: Education Edition in their teaching and learning processes, PHS teachers become more equipped to help their students better understand lessons and theories, while allowing them to gain future-ready skills applicable to real-life scenarios.

As a result of this program, the teachers of PHS continue to benefit from this learning journey by utilizing M:EE as an immersive and inclusive tool with the use of Acer Windows Devices.

Photo Release The TravelMate Spin B3 is designed for students and teachers to get the most out of their classes—whether it be for remote learning, in-person classes or hybrid learning environments.

“Microsoft is here today because we are committed and confident in Pinagbuhatan High School. PHS has what it takes to be a Microsoft Showcase School, which we can be proud of; not just here, locally, but also to the international education community," said Michelle Pamintuan-Pastelero, senior account executive of Microsoft Philippines.

"We want to be proud of the quality of education from the Philippines, especially from public schools,” she added.

PHS recently earned its title as Microsoft Showcase School for the school year 2022-2023. With the successful implementation of Minecraft: Education Edition in their curriculum, Pinagbuhatan High School becomes an inspiration to other public schools in the country that education transformation is attainable with the adoption of the latest tools and technology.

Learn more about the Education Transformation Journey of Microsoft Showcase Schools at http://aka.ms/scsp. Learn more about the Acer Academy Program here.