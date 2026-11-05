Almost True Is Still False

Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue lasts only a moment. Proverbs 12:19

Cinematography? Well done. Soundtrack? Reflective and calming. Content? Intriguing and relatable. The video presented a study in which Redwood trees were injected with a substance similar to adrenaline to keep them from going dormant. The injected trees died because they weren’t allowed the natural cycle of “wintering.”

The video’s message was that this can happen to us as well if we’re always busy with no seasons of rest. And that can be true. But the video was inaccurate. There never was such a study. Redwoods are evergreens and never go dormant. And the trees in the video were giant Sequoias not coastal Redwoods. As thoughtful as the video seemed to be, it was based on falsehoods.

We find ourselves living in an age where, due to our technologies, lies are magnified and multiplied to the limits of convincing us they’re true. The book of Proverbs, that compendium of godly wisdom, speaks often of the stark difference between truth and lies. “Truthful lips endure forever,” says the proverb, “but a lying tongue lasts only a moment” (12:19). And the very next adage tells us, “Deceit is in the hearts of those who plot evil, but those who promote peace have joy” (v. 20).

Honesty applies to everything from God’s commands to videos about wintering. The truth “endures forever.” John Blase

How might you wisely question the narrative of what you see, hear, and experience? How will you live out your commitment to the truth?

Dear God, please give me discernment as I daily pursue what’s true.