^

Daily Bread

God heals our brokenness

The Philippine Star
November 18, 2023 | 12:00am
God heals our brokenness

By grace you have been saved, through faith. — Ephesians 2:8

Collin and his wife, Jordan, wandered through the craft store, looking for a picture to hang in their home. Collin thought he’d found just the right piece and called Jordan over to see it. On the right side of the ceramic artwork was the word grace. But the left side held two long cracks. “Well, it’s broken!” Jordan said as she started looking for an unbroken one on the shelf. But then Collin said, “No. That’s the point. We’re broken and then grace comes in—period.” They decided to purchase the one with the cracks. When they got to the checkout, the clerk exclaimed, “Oh, no, it’s broken!” “Yes, so are we,” Jordan whispered.

What does it mean to be a “broken” person? Someone defined it this way: A growing awareness that no matter how hard we try, our ability to make life work gets worse instead of better. It’s a recognition of our need for God and His intervention in our lives.

The apostle Paul talked about our brokenness in terms of being “dead in [our] transgressions and sins” (Ephesians 2:1). The answer to our need to be forgiven and changed comes in verses 4 and 5: “Because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive . . . . [It] is by grace [we] have been saved.”

God is willing to heal our brokenness with His grace when we admit, “I’m broken.” — Anne Cetas

 

 

What brought you to your need to ask God to heal your brokenness?

How do you need Him today?

God, thank You for being rich in mercy toward me! May I boast in You and Your gift of salvation through grace by faith.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nothing can separate
5 days ago

Nothing can separate

5 days ago
Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or...
Daily Bread
fbtw
God&rsquo;s amazing creation
6 days ago

God’s amazing creation

6 days ago
Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? — Job 38:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Good news
7 days ago

Good news

7 days ago
We tell you the good news: What God promised our ancestors he has fulfilled for us. — Acts 13:32–33
Daily Bread
fbtw
You&rsquo;re not alone
8 days ago

You’re not alone

8 days ago
I reserve seven thousand in Israel—all whose knees have not bowed down to Baal. — 1 Kings 19:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
A True Disciple of Jesus
9 days ago

A True Disciple of Jesus

9 days ago
I am the vine; you are the branches. John 15:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Sing praise to God
10 days ago

Sing praise to God

10 days ago
Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done. — 1 Chronicles 16:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with