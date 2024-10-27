^

Daily Bread

Sister to Brother

The Philippine Star
October 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Sister to Brother

Treat younger men as brothers, older women as mothers, and younger women as sisters, with absolute purity. — 1 Timothy 5:1–2

When a leader asked if I’d speak with her privately, I found Karen in the retreat center counseling room red-eyed and wet-cheeked. Forty-two years old, Karen longed to be married, and a man was currently showing interest in her. But this man was her boss—and he already had a wife.

With a brother who cruelly teased her and a father devoid of affection, Karen discovered early that she was susceptible to men’s advances. A renewal of faith had given her new boundaries to live by, but her longing remained, and this glimpse of a love she couldn’t have was a torment.

After talking, Karen and I bowed our heads. And in a raw and powerful prayer, Karen confessed her temptation, declared her boss off-limits, handed her longing to God, and left the room feeling lighter.

That day, I realized the brilliance of Paul’s advice to treat each other as brothers and sisters in the faith (1 Timothy 5:1–2). How we see people determines how we interact with them, and in a world quick to objectify and sexualize, viewing the opposite sex as family helps us treat them with care and propriety. Healthy brothers and sisters don’t abuse or seduce each other.

Having only known men who demeaned, used, or ignored her, Karen needed one she could talk with sister-to-brother. The beauty of the gospel is it provides just that—giving us new siblings to help us face life’s problems. — Sheridan Voysey

 

 

How can seeing others as your brothers and sisters help you treat them with “absolute purity” (1 Timothy 5:2)? How do you think Paul’s advice helps both sexes to flourish?

Dear Father, help me to treat others with respect and purity.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Heart of Anger
5 days ago

Heart of Anger

5 days ago
Anyone who is angry with a brother or sister will be subject to judgment. — Matthew 5:22
Daily Bread
fbtw
Choosing Compassion
6 days ago

Choosing Compassion

6 days ago
You should not gloat over your brother in the day of his misfortune. — Obadiah 1:12
Daily Bread
fbtw
God in the Details
7 days ago

God in the Details

7 days ago
She saw the basket among the reeds and . . . she opened it and saw the baby. — Exodus 2:5–6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Reasons to Rejoice
8 days ago

Reasons to Rejoice

8 days ago
The righteous will rejoice in the Lord and take refuge in him; all the upright in heart will glory in him! — Psalm...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Beyond Words
9 days ago

Beyond Words

9 days ago
This man . . . heard inexpressible things, things that no one is permitted to tell. 2 Corinthians 12:3–4
Daily Bread
fbtw
God Spoke
10 days ago

God Spoke

10 days ago
God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. Genesis 1:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with