^

Daily Bread

True Change

The Philippine Star
October 23, 2024 | 12:00am
True Change

You were taught . . . to put on the new self. — Ephesians 4:22–24

Raised in a turbulent home in South London, Claud started selling marijuana at fifteen and heroin when he was twenty-five. Needing a cover for his activities, he became a mentor to young people. Soon he became intrigued by his manager, a believer in Jesus, and wanted to know more. After attending a course exploring the Christian faith, he “dared” Christ to come into his life. “I felt such a welcoming presence,” he said. “People saw a change in me instantly. I was the happiest drug dealer in the world!”

Jesus didn’t stop there. When Claud weighed up a bag of cocaine the next day, he thought, This is madness. I’m poisoning people! He realized he must stop selling drugs and get a job. With the help of the Holy Spirit, he turned off his phones and never went back.

This kind of change is what the apostle Paul referenced when he wrote to the church at Ephesus. Calling the people not to live separated from God, he urged them to “put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires” and instead to “put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness” (Ephesians 4:22, 24). The verb form Paul used implies that we’re to put on the new self regularly.

As with Claud, the Holy Spirit delights to help us to live out of our new selves and become more like Jesus. — Amy Boucher Pye

 

 

What examples can you bring to mind of how God changes people, including you? How do these stories build your faith in Him, even when change seems impossible?

Loving God, thank You that You don’t give up on people. Show me how I can become more like You.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Beyond Words
5 days ago

Beyond Words

5 days ago
This man . . . heard inexpressible things, things that no one is permitted to tell. 2 Corinthians 12:3–4
Daily Bread
fbtw
God Spoke
6 days ago

God Spoke

6 days ago
God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. Genesis 1:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Indwelling Christ
7 days ago

The Indwelling Christ

7 days ago
On that day you will realize that I am in my Father, and you are in me, and I am in you. — John 14:20
Daily Bread
fbtw
Signs of Life
8 days ago

Signs of Life

8 days ago
I will come to you and fulfill my good promise. — Jeremiah 29:10
Daily Bread
fbtw
Baby Boy
9 days ago

Baby Boy

9 days ago
[God] defends the cause of the fatherless and the widow, and loves the foreigner residing among you. — Deuteronomy...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Will You Still Love Me?
10 days ago

Will You Still Love Me?

10 days ago
While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Romans 5:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with