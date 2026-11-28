Make Pax Silica work for Filipinos

In consumer advocacy, I often begin with what families pay for essentials. Pax Silica raises an equally important question about what they can earn. Can a young engineer find a job here that pays well and makes full use of what she has learned? Can local firms win the contracts that sustain such jobs? That is why I urge the Philippine government to pursue Pax Silica actively. The US-led initiative gives the Philippines an opening to attract advanced manufacturing, expand the work Filipino firms can take on and create better-paying jobs. We should use that opening to build capabilities that will serve the country for decades.

This is what I mean by productive sovereignty. It is the ability of Filipinos to shape what our economy produces, master the technologies we use and have a say in how the gains are shared. A factory can employ hundreds of people and generate millions in exports while its most demanding technical work is done overseas. The jobs and exports matter. So does what Filipinos learn to do in the process. Can engineers here redesign a component or improve a production line? Can a local supplier use what it learned on its first contract to win its next one? Can a university carry insights from one industrial partnership into another? Those are gains an economy can build on.

The Philippines already has a foothold. The OECD’s 2024 study documents our strengths in semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging, alongside a smaller presence in chip design. A University of the Philippines Center for Integrative and Development Studies paper shows how Taiwan built on a similar starting point through sustained investment in research, technical training and institutions that linked industry, government and universities. Our own path can begin with more sophisticated packaging and testing, more design work done here and practical help for Filipino suppliers seeking to meet international standards.

Pax Silica can help turn the northern stretch of the Luzon Economic Corridor into a stronger manufacturing base. The corridor connects Subic, Clark, Manila and Batangas. In Central Luzon, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway already links Subic’s seaport and the Clark area with Tarlac, where the New Clark City hub is proposed. Imagine a chip packaging plant in Tarlac buying precision tools from a Filipino firm in Pampanga, working with a nearby technical school to train apprentices and shipping through Clark or Subic. Each of those relationships would give the next manufacturer more reasons to locate here. The wider gains would come through contracts won by local firms and skilled jobs that families across the region can reach.

That work can begin while the New Clark City framework is being negotiated. Government can use the Tatak Pinoy Act to help Filipino firms finance equipment upgrades and improve their technical capabilities. Manufacturers, universities and technical schools can develop paid apprenticeships, share testing facilities and undertake applied research together. In critical minerals, negotiators should pursue commercially viable and environmentally sound processing in the Philippines, with concrete commitments to train Filipino metallurgists, engineers and technicians. The more places that knowledge can be put to work, the greater its value to the country.

Government should be equally clear about what it expects in return for public support. Where it offers discretionary incentives, set milestones for permanent jobs and wages, contracts won by Philippine suppliers and engineering or research functions established here. Publish the cost of the incentives alongside the results. A large investment pledge can command a headline. A public accounting tells families whether the jobs materialized, tells firms whether opportunities reached them and tells taxpayers what they received for their money.

The public deserves the same clarity about costs. Before approving a project, authorities should disclose land terms, projected power and water demand, and who will pay for infrastructure upgrades. Households should know whether any of those costs could reach their utility bills. Host communities, including affected Indigenous peoples, must have the information and opportunity they need to exercise their rights before decisions are made. Philippine authorities must retain the power to enforce environmental, labor and consumer protections. My work in consumer advocacy reminds me that the same person can be a worker, a taxpayer and a neighbor of an industrial project. A project can benefit us in one capacity and impose costs on us in another. A fair agreement accounts for both.

I support Pax Silica because it gives the Philippines a chance to negotiate for more of the work that determines where value is created and who earns it. Let us come to the table with a clear idea of the industries we want to develop and the public goods we are prepared to invest in. Five years after a plant opens, we should be able to point to things Filipinos can now design, make and improve, to local firms winning their next contracts, and to families whose livelihoods are more secure. That is what productive sovereignty should look like in daily life.

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Louie C. Montemar is a non-resident fellow of think tank Stratbase Institute. He is also an associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and co-convenor of Konsyumer at Mamamayan.