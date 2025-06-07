Delay, denial and distrust: Filipinos are demanding accountability

Vice President Sara Duterte attends her office's first budget hearing with the House appropriations committee on August 28, 2024.

In recent months, Philippine politics has played out like an intense soap opera. Unlike a primetime drama, however, this isn’t fiction—it’s the reality for Filipinos.

It was February 2025. While most people were still easing into the new year, news broke out: Vice President Sara Duterte had been impeached—making her the first Philippine vice president to be removed from office.

She is charged with alleged murder plots targeting no less than President Bongbong Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. She also faces accusations of misusing confidential and intelligence funds for both the Office of the Vice-President and the Department of Education, along with questions about her unexplained wealth.

Sarah Duterte, never one to shy away from bold and theatrical language, described her impeachment trial as a “crucifixion” and expressed her desire for a “bloodbath” as Congress proceeds with her case.

Then came March, and with it, a gripping event that left Filipinos on the edge of their seats. Former President Rodrigo Duterte—Sara’s father—was arrested under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

The charges stemmed from his controversial and bloody war on drugs that claimed over 30,000 lives. The nation watched with bated breath as the former president boarded a chartered plane enroute to The Hague, Netherlands where he now awaits trial.

In November 2024, during a House investigation into the war on drugs, Duterte stated, “I am asking the ICC to hurry up, and if possible, they can come here and start the investigation tomorrow.” He got what he asked for—though it took four months to arrive.

President Bongbong Marcos Jr. decided to top it all off by calling on all his Cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations on May 22. He said this was necessary to recalibrate his administration following the May 15 midterm elections.

The country stands at a turning point. The question now is: what happens next?

Filipinos want transparency and accountability from their leaders—now and fast.

A recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from May 2 to 6, in partnership with the Stratbase Group, revealed that 88% of Filipinos believe that the Vice President must address the impeachment charges filed against her and respond to all corruption allegations to clear her name. Duterte herself reacted to the survey results, saying, “I totally agree,” doubling down and claiming she is among that 88%.

In another SWS survey conducted on February 15 to 19—just weeks before Duterte’s arrest—51% of Filipinos agree that the former President should be held accountable for the drug-related killings during his administration.

Interestingly, Visayas and Mindanao regions that have long been considered as strongholds of the Dutertes, reported the highest number, with 62% in favor of holding Duterte accountable for the extrajudicial killings.

In Mindanao, 47% shared the same view. The former president and his daughter both even served as the former mayors of Davao City, the family’s bailiwick.

Democracy rests on the values of freedom, equality, and justice. It also upholds the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

These ideals are not merely buzzwords or clichés—they are the bedrock of a credible, stable, people-centric, and responsive government. Without transparency and accountability, public trust diminishes. When trust diminishes, democracy decays.

The Constitution is clear: the Senate “shall forthwith proceed” with an impeachment trial. That means right away—not when it’s convenient or when the politics are easier to manage. Here we are, over 100 days later, and the start of the impeachment case against Duterte is still stuck in the Senate.

Earlier in the game, Senate President Chiz Escudero said the Senate needed ample time to carefully review the case and ensure the quality of work of the Senate.

Now, he’s making the opposite argument—that with so little time left in the 19th Congress, the Senate should focus on other bills instead. He then raises a technicality that the case may not carry over to the 20th Congress because “no Congress can bind subsequent Congresses.”

So—which is it? Is there time, or isn’t there? Is the case worth prosecuting, or just worth forgetting?

Even more troubling, a draft Senate resolution to dismiss the case started circulating recently. When asked about it by reporters, Senator Bato Dela Rosa responded surprised, “Meron ba?” But just a few hours later admitted, “Galing ‘yun sa office ko.” (It came from my office). Since this surfaced, a multi-sectoral outrage has erupted, condemning the move as a blatant attempt to obstruct accountability and undermine the impeachment trial.

This constitutional crisis chips away at the rule of law. Each day the Senate delays, it looks less like a place for accountability and more like a shield for the powerful. With every excuse, public trust deteriorates.

Further, the president’s Cabinet revamp signals a growing demand for competence and accountability within the administration. The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines even issued a reminder: stability, policy continuity, and open dialogue are key to keeping investor confidence intact.

Independence day

Amid all the political theatrics, it's ordinary Filipinos who bear the brunt. Delays in essential services, half-truths to mask incompetence, and a government more focused on saving face than solving problems insult the public’s intelligence—but Filipinos are no fools.

What Filipinos are demanding is real freedom: freedom from corruption, from political drama, from the lies and distractions that keep us divided and misinformed. We want honest leadership, clear accountability, and a government that serves the people—not itself.

We want to be proud Filipinos living in a strong, thriving democracy. The government and the people are on the same team. But first we must have trust. We demand transparency and accountability and we want it now.

Anya Cruz is the program and research manager at the think tank Stratbase Institute.