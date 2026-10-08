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Exam Results

Real Estate Consultants Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
October 8, 2026 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 9 out of 14 passed the Real Estate Consultants Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in N. C. R., Cagayan de Oro and Cebu last September 8, 2026 (Written) and October 5 - 7, 2026 (Revalida).

The Board of Real Estate Service is composed of Hon. Ofelia C. Binag, Chairperson; Hon. Cecilynne R. Andrade, Hon. Jessie B. Doctolero, Hon. Estelita D. Patdu and Hon. Maria Teresita B. Canlas (inhibited), Members.The results were released in one (1) working day after the last day of examination.

Roll of successful examinees in the Real Estate Consultants Licensure Examination held on September 8, 2026 (Written) and October 5 - 7, 2026 (Eevalida) released on October 8, 2026

Seq. No.         N a m e

 

1        BONDOC, BERNARDO  MARIANO

2        CUAYZON, JOHN  VELASCO

3        CUNANAN, MARY ARIADNE  AQUINO

4        ETA, ROLAND  PERIGO

5        GERENTE, NOAH JAMES  ABELLA

6        MAHUSAY, MICHAEL  GERSANIVA

7        MARQUEZ, ALLAN  SANTOS

8        SALAGUSTE, JHOANNA JOY  DAYAC

9        SANIEL, CARLSON  SOLON

NOTHING FOLLOWS----------------------

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