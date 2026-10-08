Real Estate Consultants Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 9 out of 14 passed the Real Estate Consultants Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in N. C. R., Cagayan de Oro and Cebu last September 8, 2026 (Written) and October 5 - 7, 2026 (Revalida).

The Board of Real Estate Service is composed of Hon. Ofelia C. Binag, Chairperson; Hon. Cecilynne R. Andrade, Hon. Jessie B. Doctolero, Hon. Estelita D. Patdu and Hon. Maria Teresita B. Canlas (inhibited), Members.The results were released in one (1) working day after the last day of examination.

Roll of successful examinees in the Real Estate Consultants Licensure Examination held on September 8, 2026 (Written) and October 5 - 7, 2026 (Eevalida) released on October 8, 2026

Seq. No. N a m e

1 BONDOC, BERNARDO MARIANO

2 CUAYZON, JOHN VELASCO

3 CUNANAN, MARY ARIADNE AQUINO

4 ETA, ROLAND PERIGO

5 GERENTE, NOAH JAMES ABELLA

6 MAHUSAY, MICHAEL GERSANIVA

7 MARQUEZ, ALLAN SANTOS

8 SALAGUSTE, JHOANNA JOY DAYAC

9 SANIEL, CARLSON SOLON

NOTHING FOLLOWS----------------------