A vote against disinformation peddlers is a vote for democracy

There was a time when challenges to Philippine elections were restricted to more conventional problems. The manual elections were prone to "dagdag-bawas," ballot switching, ballot manipulation, voter disenfranchisement, election violence, and vote buying.

The implementation of automated election systems has effectively addressed these cheating tactics by minimizing human intervention in the voting and counting process.

But election operators, contracted to ensure victory for their principals, have shifted from operating ballots and election results to manipulating minds.

As we prepare to head to the polls on Monday, Filipino voters now have to deal with an increasingly pervasive menace that threatens the very soul of our democracy: Disinformation. It manipulates public opinion, distorts democratic choices, and enables corrupt forces to maintain power.

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted between February 15 and 19 this year showed that 59% of Filipinos believe that the fake news problem in the media and on the internet is serious. Further, 65% of respondents admitted to struggling to know if a piece of news or information they watched, heard, read, on TV, radio, or social media is fake or wrong.

There is propaganda coming from various groups intending to make Filipinos believe whatever it is that they are told. For example, pro-China narratives. Cyber troops mount smear campaigns against groups speaking out against China’s illegal encroachment into our territory.

They come up with narratives that are totally unconnected to the issue at hand and tend to distract the people. They deflect the conversation or criticism away from important public concerns into petty yet explosive controversy. Often, they drive division and polarization, and they suppress participation/commentaries through rabid personal attacks or harassment.

These cyber attackers, also known as keyboard warriors, hide behind their computers to do the hit job they are hired to do. They do not at all look like criminals – on the outside they appear like you and me.

A few weeks ago, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino revealed that the Chinese embassy allegedly hired a local firm to run a pro-China propaganda campaign in the Philippines. During a Senate hearing, Tolentino presented supposed evidence, including a P930,000 check and a contract detailing plans to deploy "keyboard warriors" for a covert disinformation operation.

And this is only one of those malicious groups. Trust me there are more.

Aside from incursions into Philippine territory in the West Philippine Sea, we also saw how China manipulated aspects of Philippine politics just so it could make it easy for its online gaming companies, which were known as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) to take root in several local government units.

We saw how those POGOs became a hotbed of crime (money laundering, scamming, human trafficking, torture and murder). They were aided and abetted by local and national officials who had been democratically elected, under the ruse of wanting to be public servants who would serve the interests of their constituents.

It was only much later when we clearly saw whose interests they were after – and it was definitely not for their constituents.

A survey commissioned by the Stratbase Group and conducted by Pulse Asia in September last year found that 73% Filipinos will not support pro-China candidates in the 2025 national elections.

The widespread distrust among Filipinos toward candidates aligned with China stems from more than nationalist sentiment—it reflects a response to multiple incursions in the West Philippine Sea and the perceived failure of some leaders to stand up for the nation.

This distrust signals a broader public demand for foreign policy grounded in national interest and long-term strategic security.

At the same time, disinformation has been used as a systemic tool in domestic politics, extending well beyond the China issue. It is used to reframe corruption investigations, recasting implicated figures as victims of political persecution. These narratives are coordinated efforts to manipulate public perception, delegitimize accountability mechanisms, and shield power from scrutiny.

What makes disinformation especially influential is its viral spread through loyal political echo chambers. Followers, often unaware of the manipulation, amplify falsehoods in the belief that they are defending their leaders. In reality, they are reinforcing a political culture that thrives on deception and weakens democratic institutions.

This growing threat calls for a legislative response to categorize these traitors as national security threats. Pending bills proposing to criminalize disinformation point in the right direction but must be refined.

An effective legal framework must be pinned between malicious, coordinated disinformation campaigns and protected forms of speech. It must differentiate the legitimate journalists while holding bad actors accountable.

Crafting such a law is a complex but urgent task. Without it, the disinformation machinery will just be more sophisticated—further distorting public discourse and undermining democratic governance.

**

As we prepare to cast our votes on Monday, let us remember: it is never about the politicians, no matter how big they portray themselves to be. What matters is their knowledge of the job they are applying for, their qualifications to do it, and their track record and moral fitness to become a public servant.

We also must see beyond the temporary charity works of those wanting to show themselves benevolent. Let us encourage the winning politicians to show their real care by crafting long-term initiatives to solve real gut issues: sustainable jobs and food security.

A Stratbase-commissioned Social Weather Stations survey conducted just last month found that 93% of Filipinos will vote for candidates who advocate for “increasing job opportunities” and “development of agriculture and ensuring food security.

Certainly, we should not make room for those who resort to distorting information for their own gain, or sacrifice integrity just to get a win, for me this is the supreme form of betrayal.

Let’s vote on Monday with a clear head and a clear conscience. This vote is for our democracy and a vote for our children.

Rupert Paul Manhit is the COO and managing director of think tank Stratbase Group. He is the executive director of Philippine Trade Foundation (Phils Inc.)