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Palawan waters closed to fishing, sailing over possible China rocket debris

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 1:38pm
Palawan waters closed to fishing, sailing over possible China rocket debris
This screenshot from Mapbox shows the identified drop zone of Long March 12 rocket launch on October 10, 2026.
Screenshot from Mapbox

MANILA, Philippines — Fishing and sailing are temporarily banned in Palawan waters on Saturday, October 10, due to the risk of possible falling debris from a scheduled Chinese rocket launch.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Region 4B MIMAROPA said in an advisory on Tuesday, October 6, that the ban will take effect from 3:20 a.m. to 3:49 a.m. over waters off Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

The fisheries and aquatic agency said the following areas were identified as drop zones for the launch of the Long March 12 rocket from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan, China.

Particularly, the areas identified as Drop Zone 1 are about 25 nautical miles from Puerto Princesa and about 19 nautical miles from the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

The agency assured that rocket debris is not expected to fall on land or any populated areas within Philippine territory.

“Gayunpaman, mayroong potensyal na panganib ng pinsala sa mga barko, mga bangkang pangisda, at iba pang sasakyang-dagat na dadaan sa nasabing “drop zone,” the BFAR advisory read.

(However, there is potential risk of damage to ships, fishing boats, and other watercraft sailing within the said drop zone.)

The BFAR also noted that the rocket debris could surface in the surrounding area and may eventually be carried by ocean currents toward nearby shores.

The Philippine Space Agency, meanwhile, warned the public to avoid approaching or touching these debris to avoid potential harm from rocket fuel.

“Pinapayuhan ang publiko na agad ipaalam sa mga lokal na awtoridad ang anumang pinaghihinalaang mga labi na makikita sa dagat o lupa,” the advisory read.

(The public is advised to inform local authorities of any suspected debris on sea or land.)

Earlier, the Palawan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also warned local fishermen and sailors to exercise caution and avoid approaching or touching any fallen debris.

CHINA

FISHING BAN

PALAWAN

ROCKET LAUNCH
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