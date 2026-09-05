^

Nation

Maguindanao del Norte solon vouches for BARMM chief minister

Philstar.com
September 5, 2026 | 10:28am
Maguindanao del Norte solon vouches for BARMM chief minister
Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua started functioning as chief minister of the autonomous region in March 2025 based on an appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Abdulrauf “Sammy Gambar” Macacua devoted his entire life to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in pursuit of peace for the Bangsamoro, according to Maguindanao del Norte Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu.

In an interview, Mangudadatu said the current conflict between Macacua and the MILF should not be viewed separately from the former MILF commander’s long history of struggle and service toward the peace process.

“Macacua dedicated his entire life to the MILF for peace,” Mangudadatu said, emphasizing that his statement was based on his years of knowing and observing Macacua’s role in the Bangsamoro peace struggle.

Macacua served for many years in the MILF and became chief of staff of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), the military wing of the former rebel group, before becoming part of the Bangsamoro government.

From serving as a senior official of the Bangsamoro government, he became executive secretary and environment minister before becoming governor of Maguindanao del Norte and later being appointed interim chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in March 2025.

However, as the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro approached, tensions deepened between Macacua and some officials within the MILF leadership.

One of the major points of disagreement was Macacua’s decision to run as an independent candidate in the parliamentary elections. He explained that the move was necessary to maintain his neutrality as chief minister and ensure fairness among all sectors and political groups in the Bangsamoro.

His decision to remove Mohagher Iqbal as education minister also became controversial following Commission on Audit (COA) findings regarding the use of P2.2 billion in funds from the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education.

On September 3, the MILF Central Committee removed Macacua from his position as BIAF chief of staff, along with more than 40 other commanders and officers.

Macacua’s removal from his military post came only days before the September 14 parliamentary elections, where he is running for a seat in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

For Mangudadatu, the current political conflict should not erase Macacua’s contributions to the long journey toward peace.

He said it is important to view the bigger picture — the years of struggle, sacrifices, and the transition from armed resistance toward political participation and governance.

Macacua, for his part, has maintained that his commitment remains focused on a peaceful process.

Following the ambush on his convoy on August 15, Macacua said he would not be shaken in fulfilling his duties and stressed that the voice of the Bangsamoro people as one community, rather than the force of arms, should determine the region’s future.

Against this backdrop, Macacua will face voters in the first parliamentary elections of BARMM — an election seen as a crucial milestone in the region’s transition from a transitional government to an elected Parliament.

For Mangudadatu, Macacua’s long history with the MILF and the peace process is part of the context the public should understand as voters decide who they will trust to represent them in the new Bangsamoro Parliament.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the voters, who on September 14 will have the opportunity to choose the leaders they want to be part of the next chapter of governance and peace in the Bangsamoro. (Contributed story)

ABDULRAUF MACACUA

BARMM

ESMAEL MANGUNGUDADATU
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Quezon City cracks down on contractors skipping cleanup

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
As part of efforts to address flooding and other safety concerns, the Quezon City government will impose fines on contractors that fail to conduct cleanup after completing infrastructure projects.
Nation
fbtw
DOJ starts Senate shooting probe

DOJ starts Senate shooting probe

By Ghio Ong | 8 days ago
hree months after the incident, the Department of Justice  has started its preliminary investigation into the shooting...
Nation
fbtw
Student nabbed for fake kidnap

Student nabbed for fake kidnap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A college student was arrested in Lipa, Batangas yesterday for allegedly fabricating his kidnapping to obtain money from his...
Nation
fbtw
26 distressed OFWs return from Dubai

26 distressed OFWs return from Dubai

By Christine Boton | 12 days ago
Twenty-six distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and four dependents have returned to Manila from Dubai.
Nation
fbtw
Truck rams motorcycle; 3 dead

Truck rams motorcycle; 3 dead

By Jun Elias | 11 hours ago
Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck in this town on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Visayas and Mindanao grids under red alert anew

Visayas and Mindanao grids under red alert anew

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
A sudden shutdown of several power plants triggered another red alert on the Visayas and Mindanao grids yesterday, resulting...
Nation
fbtw

86,113 influenza-like cases recorded this year

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Up to 86,113 cases of influenza-like illnesses have been recorded this year, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
Gibo off to Seoul for defense dialogue

Gibo off to Seoul for defense dialogue

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. will fly to South Korea next week to participate in the 2026 Seoul Defense Dialogue...
Nation
fbtw
PhilHealth pays P210 billion for medical claims

PhilHealth pays P210 billion for medical claims

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. paid a total of P210.09 billion for medical claims during the first half of the year,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with