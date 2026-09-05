Maguindanao del Norte solon vouches for BARMM chief minister

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua started functioning as chief minister of the autonomous region in March 2025 based on an appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Abdulrauf “Sammy Gambar” Macacua devoted his entire life to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in pursuit of peace for the Bangsamoro, according to Maguindanao del Norte Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu.

In an interview, Mangudadatu said the current conflict between Macacua and the MILF should not be viewed separately from the former MILF commander’s long history of struggle and service toward the peace process.

“Macacua dedicated his entire life to the MILF for peace,” Mangudadatu said, emphasizing that his statement was based on his years of knowing and observing Macacua’s role in the Bangsamoro peace struggle.

Macacua served for many years in the MILF and became chief of staff of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), the military wing of the former rebel group, before becoming part of the Bangsamoro government.

From serving as a senior official of the Bangsamoro government, he became executive secretary and environment minister before becoming governor of Maguindanao del Norte and later being appointed interim chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in March 2025.

However, as the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro approached, tensions deepened between Macacua and some officials within the MILF leadership.

One of the major points of disagreement was Macacua’s decision to run as an independent candidate in the parliamentary elections. He explained that the move was necessary to maintain his neutrality as chief minister and ensure fairness among all sectors and political groups in the Bangsamoro.

His decision to remove Mohagher Iqbal as education minister also became controversial following Commission on Audit (COA) findings regarding the use of P2.2 billion in funds from the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education.

On September 3, the MILF Central Committee removed Macacua from his position as BIAF chief of staff, along with more than 40 other commanders and officers.

Macacua’s removal from his military post came only days before the September 14 parliamentary elections, where he is running for a seat in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

For Mangudadatu, the current political conflict should not erase Macacua’s contributions to the long journey toward peace.

He said it is important to view the bigger picture — the years of struggle, sacrifices, and the transition from armed resistance toward political participation and governance.

Macacua, for his part, has maintained that his commitment remains focused on a peaceful process.

Following the ambush on his convoy on August 15, Macacua said he would not be shaken in fulfilling his duties and stressed that the voice of the Bangsamoro people as one community, rather than the force of arms, should determine the region’s future.

Against this backdrop, Macacua will face voters in the first parliamentary elections of BARMM — an election seen as a crucial milestone in the region’s transition from a transitional government to an elected Parliament.

For Mangudadatu, Macacua’s long history with the MILF and the peace process is part of the context the public should understand as voters decide who they will trust to represent them in the new Bangsamoro Parliament.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the voters, who on September 14 will have the opportunity to choose the leaders they want to be part of the next chapter of governance and peace in the Bangsamoro. (Contributed story)