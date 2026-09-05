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Baguio bullying case ends in P800,000 fine, public apology

Artemio A.Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 5, 2026 | 3:50pm
Baguio bullying case ends in P800,000 fine, public apology
Satellite rendering shows Pinget in Baguio.
Google Earth / Philstar.com's screenshot

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The families involved in a bullying incident among minors in Pinget here have reached a settlement, with the alleged perpetrators agreeing to pay a total of P800,000 and issue a public apology.

The agreement was finalized on Friday, September 4, during talks before Barangay Pinget officials, effectively ending the dispute through an amicable settlement.

Under the agreement, the P800,000 fine will be divided among the perpetrators based on their respective participation in the incident.

The minors involved also faced the victim’s family, barangay officials and police and delivered a public apology as part of the settlement.

The victim’s mother appealed to the public to respect their family’s decision to settle the matter, saying they now want to move forward and ensure that all conditions of the agreement are followed.

The family expressed hope that the settlement would put the controversy to rest and allow both sides to move on.

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If you or someone you know is experiencing bullying, please remember that you are not alone and help is available. You can reach out to the following hotlines for support and to report bullying incidents:

National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Crisis Hotline:
0917-899-8727 (Globe)
7-989-8727 (PLDT)

Department of Education (DepEd) Learners Telesafe Hotline:
(02) 8632-1372
#33733 (#DEPED) for Smart/PLDT users
0945-175-9777 for Globe subscribers

BULLYING

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
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