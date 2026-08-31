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Palace orders alternative work, classes in 15 Luzon provinces on Sept. 1

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 31, 2026 | 6:45pm
Palace orders alternative work, classes in 15 Luzon provinces on Sept. 1
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon in Pampanga on August 31, 2026.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has directed government offices and classes in 15 provinces across Northern and Central Luzon to implement online classes and alternative work arrangements on Tuesday, September 1, due to anticipated heavy rains from the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, locally known as “habagat.”

In a memorandum released on Monday, August 31, the palace said that it issued the order upon the recommendation of the disaster risk reduction council, aiming to mitigate the risks of urban flooding and severe traffic disruptions caused by persistent downpours.

The following areas are ordered to implement online classes and alternative work arrangements: 

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Abra
  • Benguet
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Apayao
  • Batanes
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  •  Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Bataan

Unless otherwise instructed by local chief executives, all public and private schools in the listed provinces are directed to shift to alternative learning modes to ensure learning continuity while keeping students safe, according to the Palace.

Agencies involved in emergency response, basic healthcare delivery, disaster preparedness, and other vital public services will remain fully operational.

To protect vulnerable contractual personnel, the Palace said workers bound by contract of service and job orders placed under alternative work arrangements will still receive their corresponding daily wages or salaries, subject to standard accounting rules.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

MALACANANG

MALACAÃ±ANG PALACE

ONLINE CLASSES

PALACE

WALANG PASOK

WORK FROM HOME
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