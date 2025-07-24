^

Nation

Pampanga declares state of calamity as floods affect 500,000 residents

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 1:14pm
Pampanga declares state of calamity as floods affect 500,000 residents
A man wades through thigh-deep floodwaters with an LPG tank in Bacolor, Pampanga on Tuesday, July 24, 2025.
Pampanga PIO via Facebook

MANILA , Philippines — A state of calamity was declared over the entire province of Pampanga on Thursday, July 24. 

The Pampanga Provincial Board, also known as the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, unanimously approved Resolution 9405 during a special session on Thursday to place the province under a state of calamity.

According to the resolution, 527,648 residents from 290 barangays in Pampanga were affected by prolonged and intense rains from the southwest monsoon, intensified further by Tropical Cyclones Bising, Crising, Dante and Emong.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) also reported 224 barangays submerged in floodwaters across 18 local government units. 

There have also been 3,787 residents taking shelter in evacuation centers in 83 barangays. 

Damage to agriculture was estimated at P470 million, while losses in livestock reached P3.39 million.

The provincial board said the situation met the criteria for declaring a state of calamity, with the majority of the at-risk population already affected by severe flooding.

“Due to the magnitude and severity of the disaster impacts, there is an urgent need for a coordinated, efficient and timely response to mitigate the effects on the affected population and to facilitate the recovery and rehabilitation efforts of the Province of Pampanga,” the resolution read. 

Under a state of calamity, the local government has access to the quick response fund to implement faster recovery and rehabilitation efforts. 

Pampanga is home to over 2.4 million. It has 19 municipalities and two cities, representing almost one-fifth of Central Luzon.  

Pampanga is also one of the provinces that has been receiving heavy to intense rainfall (100 to 200 millimeters) over the past week due to the southwest monsoon. 

Multiple provinces, cities and municipalities have also declared a state of calamity. Here’s the list.

CRISINGPH

DANTEPH

HABAGAT

PAMPANGA

STATE OF CALAMITY

TYPHOON EMONG
