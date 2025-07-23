^

Nation

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 11:24am
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity
People ride on makeshift raft at a village in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update: 12:45 p.m.) — Multiple provinces, cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity due to the severe flooding that has displaced thousands of families and damaged local infrastructure. 

The relentless rains over Luzon and the Visayas this past week were triggered by the combined effects of Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), the southwest monsoon and a low pressure area over northern Luzon.

As of July 23, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) report shows 1.4 million people or 401,439 families across 59 provinces impacted by flooding. 

While 537 evacuation centers shelter 77,108 displaced residents, another 64,597 people have sought refuge elsewhere.

Here’s a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity, or have the intention of doing so: 

National Capital Region

Region III (Central Luzon)

Region IV-A (CALABARZON)

Region IV-B MIMAROPA

Region VII (Central Visayas)

What a state of calamity means

The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 defines a state of calamity as conditions where natural or human-caused hazards result in mass casualties, infrastructure damage and severe disruptions to livelihoods, roads and normal life.

States of calamity may be declared by the Philippine president or local city councils — also known as the local sanggunian — upon recommendation from either the NDRRMC or local disaster risk reduction offices.

The main reason behind a declaration, especially during emergencies involving displaced persons, is often to allow local governments to access the quick response fund. 

Once a state of calamity is declared, LGUs may utilize 30% of the LDRRM Fund to provide swifter relief, recovery and rehabilitation efforts. 

Aside from gaining access to the quick response fund, a locality under a state of calamity may also take measures to monitor, prevent, and control overpricing, profiteering and hoarding of essential goods, medicines and fuel. 

It also allows the granting of no-interest loans to severely affected residents through government financing or lending institutions.

Weather update. PAGASA is currently monitoring Tropical Depression “Emong” and Tropical Storm “Dante” within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), with heavy to torrential rains forecast over parts of Luzon until Thursday, July 24.

--

Please refresh this page for updates.

BULACAN

CAVITE

CEBU

DANTEPH

HABAGAT

METRO MANILA

PALAWAN

RIZAL

STATE OF CALAMITY

TROPICAL DEPRESSION EMONG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

DPWH names signatory to P15.7 billion PIEC contract

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has designated the DPWH director for the National Capital Region as government signatory to the P15.7-billion contract for Phase 1 of the Philippine International...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads despite habagat floods

LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads despite habagat floods

17 hours ago
Here is a list of flooded roads that remain passable in Metro Manila, according to the MMDA.
Nation
fbtw
PNP 100% ready for SONA &ndash; Torre

PNP 100% ready for SONA – Torre

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
Security measures are in place for the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Marcos on July 28, the Philippine National...
Nation
fbtw
5 Calabarzon cop chiefs assume posts

5 Calabarzon cop chiefs assume posts

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
All five newly designated provincial police chiefs in Calabarzon have assumed their posts, including former Dinagat Islands...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City under state of calamity due to habagat; Manila to declare next

Quezon City under state of calamity due to habagat; Manila to declare next

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
While Quezon City has declared a state of calamity due to the impact of monsoon rains, Manila is set to formalize its own...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vilma Santos leads boodle fight in Taal

Vilma Santos leads boodle fight in Taal

By Arnell Ozaeta | 13 hours ago
Batangas Gov. Vilma Santos-Recto yesterday led a boodle fight near the shore of Taal Lake to show the public that fish caught...
Nation
fbtw
P360 million aid earmarked&nbsp;for flood victims &ndash; Romualdez

P360 million aid earmarked for flood victims – Romualdez

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
In response to a directive of President Marcos, at least P360 million worth of assistance has been earmarked for flood victims...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City, Manila under state of calamity

Quezon City, Manila under state of calamity

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Quezon City and Manila governments yesterday declared a state of calamity following heavy rainfall and widespread flooding...
Nation
fbtw
4,784 Marikina families evacuated

4,784 Marikina families evacuated

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Over 4,700 families were evacuated in Marikina due to heavy rains induced by the southwest monsoon on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with