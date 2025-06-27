^

Nation

Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 7:53pm
Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol
The slain Police Sgt. Bobby Vegafria Nanali was a warrant officer and an administrative staff in the President Quirino Municipal Police Station.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police sergeant was killed with his own pistol by his mother-in-law in an incident in Barangay Poblacion in President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday afternoon, June 25.

Major Aljun Besario, chief of the President Quirino municipal police, confirmed on Friday to reporters that his subordinate, Staff Sgt. Bobby Vegafria Nanali, was indeed killed by his mother-in-law using his handgun.

Neighbors had told reporters and investigators from the President Quirino Municipal Police Station that Nanali and his wife first had a heated altercation inside their house before a gunshot reverberated through the surroundings.

Barangay officials, volunteer community watchmen and police probers had found out that Nanali’s wife managed to grab from him his pistol, amid their loud exchanges of invectives, and handed it over to her mother, who, in turn shot him with it at his upper abdomen.

Emergency responders rushed Nanali to a hospital where he eventually died from the gunshot wound that he sustained in the attack. 

Besario said they are now in custody of Nanali’s mother-in-law, who yielded peacefully to local officials and policemen who responded to the incident. 

