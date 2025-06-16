Traffic violators turn out to be con men who use Liza Marcos' name

The Philippine National Police arrest two individuals on June 13, 2025 initially for traffic violation, but their vehicle was found to be carrying firearms and explosives, linking them to a swindling scheme.

MANILA, Philippines — Traffic authorities arrested two individuals initially accused of traffic violators but are now found to have been involved in an extortion scheme.

The scheme was found to have involved the use of the name of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. This was after they were stopped while on traffic on Friday, June 13, leading to the discovery of firearms, communications equipment and explosives.

Blinker violation to a bigger bust. The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) said the two suspects, identified only as “Joselito” and “JJ Café,” were apprehended in Parañaque City after their Chevrolet Suburban SUV was stopped for using unauthorized blinkers and a protocol license plate typically assigned to Cabinet officials.

The arrest escalated after the suspects failed to produce proper documentation.

Police also discovered a 9mm pistol, ammunition, handheld radios, bulletproof vests, and a C-4 explosive device in the vehicle, according to HPG Director Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta.

“We are investigating because they appear to be ready for any armed confrontation, and why were they carrying C-4?” Matta said at a Sunday briefing.

Posing as power brokers. Authorities believe the two are linked to an extortion racket involving impersonation of government officials and references to ties with the first family.

JJ Café allegedly claimed to be a relative of the first lady and an undersecretary at the Office of the President in order to solicit money in exchange for regulatory approvals.

The suspects are now facing multiple charges, including for violations of the firearms law, unlawful possession of explosives and weapons, concealing identity as well as resistance and disobedience to authority and the use of unauthorized blinkers.

Repeat offenders? Ambassador Markus Lacanilao, Special Envoy on Transnational Crime, said in a Philippine News Agency report that Joselito had been arrested in a separate entrapment operation in March last year over a similar scheme targeting a vehicle emissions testing firm. The suspects had reportedly demanded P5 million to prevent the business from being shut down.

Lacanilao confirmed the same vehicle was used in both incidents and said video evidence had been used to falsely reinforce the suspects’ claimed government connections.

“They were asking money in exchange for the approval of business like medicine and emission,” he said, adding that the public should report such scams to authorities and not give in to demands involving references to the first family.

Authorities said they are pursuing charges related to illegal possession of explosives and firearms, usurpation of authority, and extortion. A follow-up operation is underway for a third suspect who reportedly fled in a separate vehicle. — Based on reports from Philippine News Agency