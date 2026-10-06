^

Nation

Suspect in murder of retired teacher couple nabbed

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 5:17pm
Suspect in murder of retired teacher couple nabbed
Banisilan town in Cotabato
Google Earth / Philstar.com's screenshot

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police and local executives are now in joint custody of the suspect in the murder of an elderly couple, both retired teachers, in Banisilan town in Cotabato before dawn Sunday, October 4.

The suspect, whom police officials and local executives identified only as Rem, in the meantime, was cornered on Tuesday by pursuing policemen in Barangay Guiling in Alamada, Cotabato, not too distant from Barangay Poblacion 2 in Banisilan, where the house of the slain retired teachers, Edwin Daquil Galeno, 81, and the 82-year-old Elsa Bermejo Galeno, is located.

The Galenos were found both lifeless by neighbors inside their house in Purok Matulungin-A in Barangay Poblacion 2, after hearing them yell for help while being attacked by someone, who immediately escaped as they came close.

Residents of Barangay Poblacion 2 in Banisilan had pointed to Rem as responsible for the atrocity, which local executives and Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza immediately condemned.

Investigators from the Banisilan Municipal Police Station and barangay officials who responded to the incident had separately told reporters that Galeno died from a deep stab wound in the chest.

His wife was reportedly hit with something hard on her head, possibly a large piece of wood, that also caused her immediate death.

Police probers and barangay officials said Rem first planned to rob the Galenos of their money kept in their house, but killed them both instead when they resisted and called for help.

Col. Rommel Hojilla, director of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office, said he and his subordinate-officers in the Banisilan Municipal Police Station are grateful to the local executives in the neighboring Banisilan and Alamada towns for helping them locate the culprit.

He said the suspect, also a resident of Banisilan, is now locked in a police detention facility, to be prosecuted for having killed Galenos, both known for being active in community peacebuilding activities.

MURDER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DPWH starts work on P47 million drainage project in Manila

DPWH starts work on P47 million drainage project in Manila

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
To alleviate persistent flooding along major thoroughfares in Manila, the Department of Public Works and Highways has...
Nation
fbtw
Quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

Quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

By Josiah Antonio | 5 days ago
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro yesterday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
PNP probe on online counterfeit sellers, scammers sought

PNP probe on online counterfeit sellers, scammers sought

3 hours ago
A consumer advocacy group has urged the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) to investigate the prevalent...
Nation
fbtw
NBI-Tarlac personnel axed over Extortion

NBI-Tarlac personnel axed over Extortion

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has relieved all personnel of the NBI-Tarlac district office and placed them on floating...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan affirms Pasay judge&rsquo;s bribery rap

Sandigan affirms Pasay judge’s bribery rap

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has rejected a Pasay judge’s appeal to junk his direct bribery case.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP requires vault photo for gun owners

PNP requires vault photo for gun owners

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Following a spate of school shootings caused by irresponsible gun owners, the Philippine National Police is requiring...
Nation
fbtw
11 soldiers wounded in Basilan ambush

11 soldiers wounded in Basilan ambush

By Roel PareÃ±o | 17 hours ago
A senior Army officer and 10 troopers were wounded when armed men ambushed their seven-vehicle convoy yesterday in Tipo-Tipo,...
Nation
fbtw
Government readies privatization&nbsp;of Mindanao coal plant

Government readies privatization of Mindanao coal plant

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
After privatizing two hydroelectric facilities in Luzon, the Marcos administration is now moving to assess the value of Mindanao’s...
Nation
fbtw
3 minors, grandma die in Isabela grenade blast

3 minors, grandma die in Isabela grenade blast

By Victor Martin | 17 hours ago
An 85-year-old grandmother and three children were killed when a rifle grenade exploded in Roxas, Isabela on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with