Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation â€” DILG

Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation — DILG

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 6:09pm
Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation — DILG
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla with Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy at a press conference on April 7, 2025.
Screenshot on DILG's April 7, 2025 livestream

MANILA, Philippines — The Russian vlogger who was arrested on April 3 due to harassment will not be deported and will serve his sentence in the Philippines, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said. 

In a statement on Sunday, June 1, Remulla said deportation is not an option for Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, as both Russia and the United States refused to accept him.

 “Ang problema kasi namin, ang Russia, hindi siya tinatanggap, ang US naman, green card holder siya, hindi rin siya tinatanggap, so hindi namin alam kung saan siya papauwiin eh,” Remulla explained in a statement. 

(Our problem is, Russia won't accept him and the US won't accept him either because he's a green card holder. So we don't know where to send him home.)

He also mentioned the vlogger had contacted him in writing, requesting that the charges be dropped due to mental health concerns.

Remulla also said that Zdorovetskiy is facing trial next week for three counts of unjust vexation, with a possible imprisonment of three months to one year. 

“We will service his sentence, sinigurado ko po ‘yun,” Remulla said. 

(We will service his sentence, I made sure of that.)

Why was he arrested. The Russian vlogger was arrested due to his harassment of individuals in different instances.

Videos from the April 7 press conference showed Zdorovetskiy harassing a security guard and an elderly woman in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The vlogger also stole items, including an electric fan from a restaurant and a tricycle, which he later abandoned.

Furthermore, he was accused of posting fake reviews for local businesses and jumping onto a moving jeepney. 

Zdorovetskiy's arrest happened on April 3 at a Pasay City hotel, following a mission order from the Bureau of Immigration declaring him an undesirable alien.

