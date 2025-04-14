â€˜Sira ulo rin itoâ€™: Marcos slams Russian vlogger's antics

^

‘Sira ulo rin ito’: Marcos slams Russian vlogger's antics

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 3:37pm
In a vlog posted on April 14, 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watches a clip of Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy attempting to rob a woman.
MANILA, Philippines — A Russian vlogger’s viral harassment of Filipinos has made it all the way to Malacañan Palace, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calling the content creator crazy.

Marcos has criticized Vitaly Zdorovetskiy after the content creator’s viral videos of harassing Filipinos, such as one where he threatens a woman in a robbery, led to his arrest.

This was one of the clips shown to Marcos in his latest vlog, to which the president was prompted to say: “Sira ulo rin ito (He is crazy).”

Marcos said that the videos could make any Filipino’s blood boil. The president also lamented the growing trend of social media creators disrupting and bullying others for views.

For Marcos, Filipinos are naturally polite and humble, so they might readily shrug off such rash antics, but the government will not allow such disrespect to go unanswered.

“This should serve as a lesson to those who attempt to enter the Philippines just to belittle and make a mockery of our citizens,” Marcos said.

“Let’s not adopt that kind of behavior; it’s not the Filipino way,” he said in Filipino. The president emphasized that while Filipinos are known for their politeness and humility, the government will not allow such disrespect to go unanswered.  

Facing charges. Zdorovetskiy, a controversial vlogger known for his prank videos, was arrested on April 3 by Philippine authorities after a series of livestreams showed him harassing locals in Bonifacio Global City and other areas.

Besides threatening a woman with robbery, he videos also show him trying to steal an electric fan from a restaurant, and abandoning a tricycle he had taken on the street.  

The Bureau of Immigration declared Zdorovetskiy an "undesirable alien," and he now faces multiple charges, including unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft.

BONGBONG MARCOS

VITALY ZDOROVETSKIY

VLOGGER
