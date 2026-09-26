San Lazaro Hospital reports 40 deaths due to leptospirosis

Nurses and Philippine Red Cross medical assistants attend to patients diagnosed with leptospirosis at the emergency room and wards of San Lazaro Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on August 26, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The San Lazaro Hospital (SLH) in Manila has reported 40 deaths due to leptospirosis, noting a continuing increase in the number of fatalities this year.

From the 24 deaths reported on Sept. 10, the fatalities went up to 27 on Sept. 14 and 31 on Sept. 18.

Data as of Sept. 24 showed that the deaths climbed to 40.

The SLH said the overall admissions for leptospirosis reached 823, with one patient admitted in the intensive care unit and three undergoing hemodialysis.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, SLH adult infectious diseases and tropical medicine department head, said the most common cause of death is pulmonary hemorrhage.

Solante said pulmonary hemorrhage occurs when there is bleeding in the lungs.

The Department of Health reported a total of 10,936 suspected cases of leptospirosis as of Sept. 16, which indicates a 38-percent increase compared to the 7,931 cases posted during the same time period in 2025.