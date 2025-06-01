Baguio Cityâ€™s circular economy drive gets EU funding support

Baguio City’s circular economy drive gets EU funding support

This February 2023 photo shows the skyline of Baguio City overlooking Burnham Park.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Key initiatives under Baguio City’s circular economy (CE) or "Pansa-nopen Tayo" project will receive funding from the European Union-Green Economy Programme in the Philippines (EU-GEPP) through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The EU-GEPP will allocate approximately P20 million for the purchase of facilities and equipment to manage the city’s organic and plastic waste.

In addition, the EU-GEPP is providing grants to support community-based circular economy programs in partnership with civil society organizations, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other community groups.

An $80,000 grant is earmarked for integrating the informal waste sector and Gender Equality, Disability, and Social Inclusion groups through CE business models and the establishment of materials recovery systems.

Another $30,000 grant has been approved for initiatives promoting behavioral change through information-education-communication (IEC) campaigns and advocacy for the Pansa-nopen Tayo concept.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong expressed his gratitude to the EU-GEPP and UNDP for supporting the city’s transition to a circular economy, aligning with Baguio’s broader development agenda.

Dr. Marjorie Balay-as, UNDP Local Government Unit and Stakeholder Engagement Specialist, commended Baguio for its strong commitment to the CE program, which began in October last year.

Baguio City was recognized as the first local government unit to complete and submit its circular economy work plan among the Green LGUs Project grantees nationwide. Its plan was lauded for being clear, comprehensive, and inclusive, especially in promoting social equity.

On May 6, 2025, the UNDP facilitated procurement for the identified equipment to fast-track CE projects.

Planned facilities include three Black Soldier Fly (BSF) processing centers in Irisan, Dontogan, and North Sanitary Camp to handle food waste.

Baguio will also receive six shredders and one glass pulverizer for six pilot barangays—Bakakeng Central, Guisad, Irisan, Gibraltar, Lucnab, and Dominican Mirador—to manage special waste.

The city will also receive three light trucks for food waste collection and six utility vehicles for transporting plastic and organic waste.

According to Magalong, the UNDP will also provide IT equipment to aid the city’s advocacy, education, and data tracking, supporting his executive order on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic waste management.

The GEPP, a joint initiative of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the EU, is a five-year program designed to improve waste management, support circular economy transitions, and promote renewable energy. It also fosters policy dialogue, circular economy development, and renewable energy promotion among LGU grantees.

Baguio City is among 20 recipients of the Green LGUs project, a GEPP initiative co-led by the DILG, UNDP, and the Department of Trade and Industry. The project aims to strengthen LGU circular economy practices through partnerships with the private sector and civil society.