After mayoral bet's 'bumbay' remark, Pasay hospital slams discrimination

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 3:14pm
After mayoral bet's 'bumbay' remark, Pasay hospital slams discrimination
Composite photo shows Pasay City Councilor and mayoral bet Editha "Wowee" Manguerra at a campaign event in March 2025 and the facade of Pasay City General Hospital and its logo.
Yorme Wowee Manguerra via Facebook; Philippine Information Agency; Pasay City General Hospital via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — After a Pasay mayoral candidate called Indian nationals working at Pasay City General Hospital onion-smelling “bumbays,” the hospital condemned any form of discrimination toward its patients or personnel.

Without naming the candidate, Pasay City General Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to equality and non-discrimination, condemning all forms of prejudice, sexism and racism.

“Pasay City General Hospital firmly denounces any form of ridicule, shame, or hate aimed towards our staff,” the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday, April 15.  

“Any form of ridicule, shame, or hate aimed towards our staff. We hold our staff, both local and foreign, in such high regard and the hospital maintains its firm stance against discrimination of any race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or faith,” it added. 

Incumbent Pasay City Councilor Editha “Wowee” Manguerra was caught on video during a campaign event promising to remove Indian nationals from the city’s general hospital, claiming the smell of onions would disappear once they were gone.

In response, Pasay City General Hospital assured the public that it remains committed to upholding the dignity and integrity of its doctors, nurses, staff and patients.

“Moving forward, Pasay City General Hospital remains committed in upholding the values of respect, dignity, and integrity, as we continue providing the best healthcare to our patients,” it said. 

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued on Tuesday a show cause order to Manguerra, who is running for mayor, over her discriminatory remarks.

RELATED: Comelec orders Pasay mayoral bet to explain 'bumbay' remark

Apologies, no intention to harm

In an interview with Teleradyo on Wednesday, April 16, Manguerra apologized to the public, saying that it “wasn’t her intention to hurt people's feelings.”

“Ako po’y humihingi ng paumanhin sa aking mga nabitawang salita at hindi ko po intensyon na makapanakit ng damdamin,” Manguerra said.

(I sincerely apologize for the words I said; it was never my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings.)

She also explained her remarks were made out of concern that the quality of services at the general hospital might decline due to language barriers if the Indian healthcare workers were limited to speaking only English.

“Kung kayo ay foreigner, mahalaga na Tagalog ang ating salita sapagkat ang ating pong mga kababayan,” she said, claiming that the city's poor citizens struggle to understand English at a high level.

(If you are a foreigner, it is important that we speak Tagalog because our fellow Filipinos.)

However, that wasn’t the point when she made the discriminatory remark as she implied that Indian nationals leave the hospital smelling like onions. 

While Manguerra said she has nothing against Indians, she also said she doesn’t feel much regret for her comments. “Yung ating mga Indian national, hindi po ‘yan masama (Our Indian nationals, they’re not bad people).” 

“‘Sa pagsisisi po, hindi naman po ganung pagsisisi dahil wala naman po akong masamang intensyon,” she added. (In expressing regret, it's not deep remorse because I had no ill intentions.)

Manguerra is among several local candidates who have been issued show cause orders for making discriminatory remarks based on sex, gender, age or nationality.

As of Wednesday morning, the mayoral candidate said she had not yet received the show cause order. Once received, she has three days to explain to the Comelec why she should not face a complaint or disqualification case.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

PASAY CITY

PASAY GENERAL HOSPITAL
