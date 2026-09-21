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LTO summons van driver seen in road rage, gun-brandishing incident

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 21, 2026 | 11:08am
LTO summons van driver seen in road rage, gun-brandishing incident
Photo from the Land Transportation Office showing the show-cause order and the driver who brandished a gun in a road rage incident.
Land Transportation Office

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show-cause order and placed a van driver's license under a 90-day preventive suspension following a viral road incident in which he was seen driving dangerously and pointing a gun at another motorist.

In a statement on Sunday, September 20, the agency said it is summoning the driver and the vehicle's registered owner to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on September 25.

They are required to submit sworn statements or explanations and supporting documents on the incident.

Footage of the incident showed the van driver maneuvering dangerously while pointing a firearm at another motorist.

Investigators also observed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, in violation of road safety regulations.

Under the show-cause order, the driver faces allegations of reckless driving, violation of the seatbelt law and being an "Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle," alongside other potential administrative liabilities.

Pending the investigation, the driver's license was placed under a 90-day preventive suspension, with instructions to immediately surrender the physical card to the IID.

The vehicle involved has also been placed on alarm status while the investigation and administrative proceedings remain ongoing.

GUN

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE

LTO

ROAD RAGE

SUSPENSION
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