LIST: MRT-3's extended operating hours

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) will begin implementing extended operating hours on Monday, March 24.

The train line will extend its operations by an hour from Monday to Friday, according to the DOTr.

The following is the closing schedule for each station during weekdays:

Southbound

North Avenue - 10:25 p.m.

Quezon Avenue - 10:28 p.m.

Gma-Kamuning - 10:30 p.m.

Araneta-Cubao - 10:32 p.m.

Santolan - 10:37 p.m..

Ortigas - 10:40 p.m.

Shaw Boulevard - 10:41 p.m..

Boni - 10:45 p.m.

Guadalupe - 10:47 p.m.

Buendia - 10:48 p.m.

Ayala - 10:50 p.m.

Magallanes - 10:53 p.m.

Northbound

Taft Avenue - 11:04 p.m.

Magallanes - 11:09 p.m.

Ayala - 11:10 p.m.

Buendia - 11:11 p.m.

Guadalupe - 11:17 p.m.

Boni - 11:19 p.m.

Shaw Boulevard - 11:20 p.m.

Ortigas - 11:23 p.m.

Santolan - 11:26 p.m.

Araneta-Cubao - 11:27 p.m.

Gma-Kamuning - 11:30 p.m.

Quezon Avenue - 11:32 p.m.

The following is the closing schedule for the weekend:

Southbound

North Avenue - 9:25 p.m.

Quezon Avenue - 9:27 p.m.

Gma-Kamuning - 9:29 p.m.

Araneta-Cubao - 9:32 p.m.

Santolan - 9:37 p.m.

Ortigas - 9:41 p.m.

Shaw Boulevard - 9:38 p.m.

Boni - 9:45 p.m.

Guadalupe - 9:46 p.m.

Buendia - 9:45 p.m.

Ayala - 9:50 p.m.

Magallanes - 9:52 p.m.

Northbound