

LIST: MRT-3's extended operating hours

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 9:32am
Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) will begin implementing extended operating hours on Monday, March 24.

The train line will extend its operations by an hour from Monday to Friday, according to the DOTr.

The following is the closing schedule for each station during weekdays:

Southbound

  • North Avenue - 10:25 p.m.
  • Quezon Avenue - 10:28 p.m.
  • Gma-Kamuning - 10:30 p.m.
  • Araneta-Cubao - 10:32 p.m.
  • Santolan - 10:37 p.m..
  • Ortigas - 10:40 p.m.
  • Shaw Boulevard - 10:41 p.m..
  • Boni - 10:45 p.m.
  • Guadalupe - 10:47 p.m.
  • Buendia - 10:48 p.m.
  • Ayala - 10:50 p.m.
  • Magallanes - 10:53 p.m.

Northbound

  • Taft Avenue - 11:04 p.m.
  • Magallanes - 11:09 p.m.
  • Ayala - 11:10 p.m.
  • Buendia - 11:11 p.m.
  • Guadalupe - 11:17 p.m.
  • Boni - 11:19 p.m.
  • Shaw Boulevard - 11:20 p.m.
  • Ortigas - 11:23 p.m.
  • Santolan - 11:26 p.m.
  • Araneta-Cubao - 11:27 p.m.
  • Gma-Kamuning - 11:30 p.m.
  • Quezon Avenue - 11:32 p.m.

The following is the closing schedule for the weekend:

Southbound

  • North Avenue - 9:25 p.m.
  • Quezon Avenue - 9:27 p.m.
  • Gma-Kamuning - 9:29 p.m.
  • Araneta-Cubao - 9:32 p.m.
  • Santolan - 9:37 p.m. 
  • Ortigas - 9:41 p.m.
  • Shaw Boulevard - 9:38 p.m.
  • Boni - 9:45 p.m.
  • Guadalupe - 9:46 p.m.
  • Buendia - 9:45 p.m.
  • Ayala - 9:50 p.m.
  • Magallanes - 9:52 p.m.

Northbound

  • Taft Avenue - 10:04 p.m.
  • Magallanes - 10:09 p.m.
  • Ayala - 10:09 p.m.
  • Buendia - 10:10 p.m.
  • Guadalupe - 10:17 p.m.
  • Boni - 10:19 p.m.
  • Shaw Boulevard - 10:19 p.m.
  • Ortigas - 10:23 p.m.
  • Santolan - 10:26 p.m.
  • Araneta-Cubao - 10:29 p.m.
  • Gma-Kamuning - 10:30 p.m.
  • Quezon Avenue - 10:32 p.m.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR

METRO RAIL TRANSIT

MRT-3
