Job fair held for thousands of 4Ps graduates

The "Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas" Job Fair targeted over 12,000 graduating beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

MANILA, Philippines — Over 12,000 graduates the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) benefited from opportunities from a recent job fair held in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The “Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas” Job Fair was spearheaded by Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and offered opportunities from 94 participating employers.

Lagdameo said the job fair aligns with the ongoing mission of addressing the needs of 4Ps beneficiaries even after they graduate from the program.

“Our goal is for no one to be left behind and for no one to be abandoned in the New Philippines we are building,” he stated.

The fair also included orientations on various government services, such as financial assistance of P3,000 for 4Ps members to cover pre-employment requirements like medical exams and transportation allowances.

Additionally, DOLE conducted a session on the “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers” (TUPAD) program, benefiting 1,000 fire victims from Isla Puting Bato in Tondo, Manila.

“We aim to empower more Filipinos to meet their own needs, as this will contribute to the growth and progress of our nation,” Lagdameo added.

The job fair also featured “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” stalls offering affordable goods, helping mitigate the impact of food inflation and ensuring food security. The Department of Agriculture (DA) also hosted seminars for those interested in launching their own businesses.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian reaffirmed that the government remains committed to monitoring and addressing the needs of 4Ps graduates.

“The national government and DSWD are working together to ensure that your daily needs are continuously supported and protected,” Gatchalian said.

The one-stop-shop services offered pre-employment and advisory assistance from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Philippine National Police (PNP), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Social Security System (SSS), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).