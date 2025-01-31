^

Nation

Job fair held for thousands of 4Ps graduates

Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 6:58pm
Job fair held for thousands of 4Ps graduates
The "Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas" Job Fair targeted over 12,000 graduating beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

MANILA, Philippines — Over 12,000 graduates the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) benefited from opportunities from a recent job fair held in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The “Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas” Job Fair was spearheaded by Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and offered opportunities from 94 participating employers.

Lagdameo said the job fair aligns with the ongoing mission of addressing the needs of 4Ps beneficiaries even after they graduate from the program.

“Our goal is for no one to be left behind and for no one to be abandoned in the New Philippines we are building,” he stated.

The fair also included orientations on various government services, such as financial assistance of P3,000 for 4Ps members to cover pre-employment requirements like medical exams and transportation allowances.

Additionally, DOLE conducted a session on the “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers” (TUPAD) program, benefiting 1,000 fire victims from Isla Puting Bato in Tondo, Manila.

“We aim to empower more Filipinos to meet their own needs, as this will contribute to the growth and progress of our nation,” Lagdameo added.

The job fair also featured “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” stalls offering affordable goods, helping mitigate the impact of food inflation and ensuring food security. The Department of Agriculture (DA) also hosted seminars for those interested in launching their own businesses.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian reaffirmed that the government remains committed to monitoring and addressing the needs of 4Ps graduates.

“The national government and DSWD are working together to ensure that your daily needs are continuously supported and protected,” Gatchalian said.

The one-stop-shop services offered pre-employment and advisory assistance from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Philippine National Police (PNP), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Social Security System (SSS), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

JOB FAIR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zambales media, lawyers&rsquo; group ink MOA for legal aid

Zambales media, lawyers’ group ink MOA for legal aid

By E.H. Edejer | 9 hours ago
Journalists in the Zambales and Olongapo area have partnered with the Zambales chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw

8 party-lists leading SWS survey

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Eight party-list groups, mostly incumbents, are leading the latest survey conducted by Social Weather Stations.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;2 Comelec appointees under Palace scrutiny&rsquo;

‘2 Comelec appointees under Palace scrutiny’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Malacañang has started interviewing possible replacements for two retiring poll commissioners as part of the vetting...
Nation
fbtw
Second Kanlaon baby evacuee dies

Second Kanlaon baby evacuee dies

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
Another baby who had been staying in an evacuation center in La Castellana, Negros Occidental has died while being treated...
Nation
fbtw

Marcos inaugurates Cebu runway

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The tourism and trade industry of Cebu is expected to get a boost after President Marcos inaugurated yesterday a P2.55-billion runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the country’s first parallel...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP: Engineering works needed to make Marilaque Highway safer

PNP: Engineering works needed to make Marilaque Highway safer

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
More than increasing police visibility, engineering works are needed along Marilaque Highway in Tanay, Rizal to instill discipline...
Nation
fbtw
Philippines logs fewer ILI, dengue cases

Philippines logs fewer ILI, dengue cases

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Fewer cases of dengue and influenza-like illness were recorded in the country this month, according to the Department of...
Nation
fbtw

Go cites Iloilo’s progress during Dinagyang

20 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go showed solidarity with Ilonggos when he attended the Dinagyang Festival held on Sunday at the Freedom Grandstand and provincial capitol in Iloilo City.
Nation
fbtw
3 priests 'fit' to return to ministry after sexual abuse allegations &mdash; Cebu archdiocese

3 priests 'fit' to return to ministry after sexual abuse allegations — Cebu archdiocese

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a statement, Palma said that the three priests, who were previously suspended due to allegations of sexual abuse, have...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with