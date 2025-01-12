^

Nation

SEAG gold medalist’s slay suspect charged

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2025 | 12:00am
SEAG gold medalistâ€™s slay suspect charged
Mervin Guarte.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges have been filed against a suspect in the killing of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG)’s gold medalist Mervin Guarte.

Police said Dionisio Calooy was charged with murder before the City Prosecutor’s Office in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro on Friday.

Authorities have yet to arrest Calooy.

Lt. Col. Roden Fulache, Calapan police chief, said Calooy was tagged in the attack on Guarte at the house of a kagawad in Barangay Camilmil on Tuesday.

Guarte was asleep when the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Although wounded, he managed to seek help from neighbors.

Responding police officers and village officials rushed Guarte to a hospital where he died while being treated.

Fulache said probers are eyeing a personal grudge as the motive for the killing.

He said Calooy suspected Guarte and his partner of having an affair.

Fulache said Calooy appeared to be envious of Guarte for being a two-time SEAG gold medalist and an airman first class of the Philippine Air Force.

He said Guarte and Calooy were childhood friends.

“They used to engage in boxing matches and play basketball. Guarte was always the winner. I think, there has been a rivalry between them since childhood,” Fulache said.

He refused to confirm if Calooy is still in Oriental Mindoro or has escaped to another province.

MERVIN GUARTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Local executives and the police together filed criminal charges against the two now detained perpetrators of the ambush of...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Up to 201 Islamic school teachers and learners in two Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province received cash aid on Friday, January...
Nation
fbtw
Entrepreneur killed, companion wounded in Basilan ambush

Entrepreneur killed, companion wounded in Basilan ambush

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Gunmen killed an entrepreneur and wounded her companion in an ambush in Barangay Lagayas in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan on Friday,...
Nation
fbtw
Classes, gov&rsquo;t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

Classes, gov’t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang suspended classes in the cities of Manila and Pasay on Monday, January 13, to make way for the...
Nation
fbtw
Speaker&rsquo;s challenger disqualified in May polls

Speaker’s challenger disqualified in May polls

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has disqualified a political aspirant who wants to challenge House Speaker Martin Romualdez...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government work, classes in Davao suspended tomorrow

Government work, classes in Davao suspended tomorrow

By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
Classes and work in government offices are suspended in this city tomorrow to pave the way for a peace rally of the Iglesia...
Nation
fbtw
PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief

PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police, has been named Central Luzon police director.
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in 4 Luzon, Visayas areas

Palace declares holidays in 4 Luzon, Visayas areas

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has issued four proclamations declaring non-working holidays in a town in Leyte and three areas in Luz...
Nation
fbtw
Farmer drowns in Pangasinan

Farmer drowns in Pangasinan

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A farmer suffering from epilepsy drowned in a rice field in this city on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with