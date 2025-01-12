SEAG gold medalistâ€™s slay suspect charged

SEAG gold medalist’s slay suspect charged

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges have been filed against a suspect in the killing of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG)’s gold medalist Mervin Guarte.

Police said Dionisio Calooy was charged with murder before the City Prosecutor’s Office in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro on Friday.

Authorities have yet to arrest Calooy.

Lt. Col. Roden Fulache, Calapan police chief, said Calooy was tagged in the attack on Guarte at the house of a kagawad in Barangay Camilmil on Tuesday.

Guarte was asleep when the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Although wounded, he managed to seek help from neighbors.

Responding police officers and village officials rushed Guarte to a hospital where he died while being treated.

Fulache said probers are eyeing a personal grudge as the motive for the killing.

He said Calooy suspected Guarte and his partner of having an affair.

Fulache said Calooy appeared to be envious of Guarte for being a two-time SEAG gold medalist and an airman first class of the Philippine Air Force.

He said Guarte and Calooy were childhood friends.

“They used to engage in boxing matches and play basketball. Guarte was always the winner. I think, there has been a rivalry between them since childhood,” Fulache said.

He refused to confirm if Calooy is still in Oriental Mindoro or has escaped to another province.