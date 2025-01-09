^

Nation

P3.4 million worth shabu seized in PDEA-BARMM operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 3:40pm
P3.4 million worth shabu seized in PDEA-BARMM operation
The couple who fell in an entrapment operation in Cotabato City are now locked in a detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a couple entrapped in Barangay Poblacion 5 in Cotabato City on Wednesday, January 8.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Thursday, January 9, that the suspects are now in their custody. They would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-BARMM agents immediately frisked and detained the duo after selling half a kilo of shabu, worth P3.4 million, during a tradeoff along a busy street in Barangay Poblacion 5.

Castro said the sting that resulted in their arrest and confiscation of P3.4 million worth of shabu was laid with the help of officials of the Cotabato City Police Office and the Navy's 5th Marine Battalion.

He said the operation was launched after they received information from confidential tipsters about the large-scale peddling by the two suspects of shabu in different barangays in Cotabato City and in nearby towns in Maguindanao del Norte.

