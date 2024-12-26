P3.4-M worth of shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte police operation

The P3.4 million worth of shabu seized from a dealer entrapped in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

COTABATO CITY — Policemen and local officials seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Kabuntalan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, December 25.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday, December 26, that the suspect, Loloh Sakilan Ali, is now locked in a detention facility. He would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ali, a resident of Barangay Tugal in Talitay town in Maguindanao del Norte, was immediately detained by personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, after selling half a kilo of shabu during a tradeoff at a secluded area in Barangay Kabuntalan.

Macapaz said personnel of the Sultan Kudarat municipal police and operatives of different units under PRO-BAR also impounded Ali’s Suzuki Raider motorcycle that he used in transporting shabu to contacts in Maguindanao del Norte towns and nearby barangays in Cotabato City.

The operation that resulted in the arrest of Ali and confiscation from him of P3.4 million worth of shabu was laid with the help of the Sultan Kudarat municipal government and traditional Moro leaders supporting PRO-BAR's anti-narcotics campaign, according to officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office.