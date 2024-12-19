^

Nation

2 injured in Tondo fire

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2024 | 12:00am
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two persons were injured while 20 families were left homeless after a fire engulfed a mixed-use building in Tondo, Manila yesterday.

A firefighter and a resident suffered minor injuries during efforts to extinguish the blaze that hit a three-story, four-door residential and commercial building at the corner of Padre Rada and Elcano streets, according to radio reports.

The Manila Fire Department raised the third alarm at 4:29 a.m., 21 minutes after the blaze started at 4:08 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)’s Metro Manila office.

The BFP declared the fire under control at 5:40 a.m. Fourteen firetrucks responded.

Damage to property was estimated at P300,000.

Arson probers said they have yet to determine what caused the fire.

