Greenhills-West Crame connector road now open

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, Vice Mayor Angelo Agcaoili and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Don Artes lead the opening yesterday of Greenhills-West Crame Connector Road, which is seen to decongest traffic along EDSA-Ortigas.

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of San Juan opened yesterday the Greenhills-West Crame Connector Road, designed to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in the city.

The road links Eisenhower street in Barangay Greenhills to 3rd West street in Barangay West Crame.

The connector road, once a dead end blocked by privately owned lots, was acquired and developed by the city government.

As part of the Mabuhay Lanes, Eisenhower and 3rd West streets are designated no-parking zones.

San Juan’s wheel clamping ordinance and the traffic regulations set by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority are strictly enforced in these areas.

“Opening this road connector will be beneficial not just for Barangays West Crame and Greenhills residents, but also for motorists passing through our city,” Zamora said.

He said the road connector would help ease traffic jams on EDSA and Ortigas as vehicles can use the alternate route.