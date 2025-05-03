Reporters, 6th ID promoting, protecting suffrage rights together

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, provided reporters, during a dialogue on Friday, May 2, 2025, an extensive briefing on their security preparations for the May 12 elections in Central Mindanao.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — News reporters from across Central Mindanao and officials of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division have fused ranks for an extensive dissemination of the 6th ID’s planned May 12 election security operations.

Army officials, led by Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of 6th ID, took turns explaining to reporters, during a gathering at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday, May 2, their preparations for the May 12 polls.

The 6th ID has units in several towns where there are known election hotspots, beset with intense rivalries among politicians, some of them locked in deadly clan wars, called "rido" in the local vernaculars.

Gumiran said the media can help keep the public aware of the security measures they are to enforce during the May 12 elections.

Gumiran underscored, during their engagement with reporters last Friday, the need for prompt and extensive dissemination to the public on how they are helping the Commission on Elections ensure a safe electoral exercise in 6th ID's territory, to ward off potential saboteurs.

The dialogue on Friday among military officials and members of the Kampilan Defense Press Corps (KDPC), composed of reporters covering the six provinces and four cities in Central Mindanao that are covered by units under 6th ID and the Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade, was part of the joint commemoration then of the World Press Freedom Day by the division and the region's media community.

The president of the KDPC, Drema Quitayen Bravo, manager of the Catholic Station DXMS in Cotabato City, said she is thankful to the 6th ID for organizing Friday’s “Talakayan sa Kampilan” at Camp Siongco that capped off the capped off the event.

She then told military officials present in the event that news reporters in Central Mindanao appreciate 6th ID’s efforts of protecting them from potential dangers as consequences of their profession.

Brig. Gen. Patricio Ruben Amata, who is 6ID’s deputy commander, Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu of the 601st Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Vladimir Cagara of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, Col. Ronel Manalo of the 1st Mechanized Brigade and Capt. Glen Gabertan of the 1st Marine Brigade participated in the press forum that delved on issues and concerns pertaining to the May 12 elections.

Under 6th ID’s control, the 1st Marine Brigade, led by Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado, has units in parts of Maguindanao del Norte, one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

All of the Army and Philippine Marine officials who attended the three-hour Talakayan sa Kampilan had told reporters that among the concerns they are focusing attention on is the presence of armed groups in some far-flung areas that are identified with certain politicians.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front, which have separate peace compacts with Malacañang, had earlier assured to help the 6th ID guard against election violence in areas where each have enclaves that are now recognized as “peace zones” by the police and the military.

“We are thanking all sectors, the local government units, the religious communities, the traditional leaders and the media for supporting our efforts to have clean and safe elections in our area of responsibility,” Gumiran said. "The media plays a vital role in educating voters on the good benefits of exercising their right of suffrage.

The stations in Central Mindanao of the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation, most known as the NDBC of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate congregation, is actively educating voters, many of them in areas where past elections were marred with extreme hostilities and massive electoral fraud, on the importance of the right of suffrage and the need to support the security operations of state security forces during the actual polling day.

The NDBC’s Station DXMS in Cotabato City has been facilitating daily, for two weeks now, the convergence, together each time, in its broadcast center of rival candidates for local elective posts where they explain, on air, their plans on how to address domestic peace and security issues, promote commerce and trade and religious and interfaith solidarity among the city's culturally-divergent communities if elected to office.

Cotabato City, which has 37 barangays that are home to mixed Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous Teduray residents, is BARMM's regional capital.