Crash at NAIA Terminal 1 leaves 2 dead

The black SUV that crashed in the entrance and exit doors of NAIA Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:23 p.m.) — A black sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed through the outer railing and onto the walkway near the entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday, May 4, leaving two people dead.

The Philippine Red Cross reported that the crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals: a male adult and a 4-year-old girl.

As of writing, NAIA said that the area has been “secured,” and authorities from the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Manila International Airport Authority Security are investigating the incident.

According to NAIA, several individuals sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

However, the exact number of injured individuals and the cause of the crash have not yet been disclosed.

PRC said it mobilized five ambulances: two from NHQ Tower, and one each from the Port Area, Pasay, and Manila. A total of 18 volunteers were deployed, and two cadaver bags were provided.

It added that PRC coordinated with the Pasay Police Station and Airport Substation 8 for verification and support throughout the response.

"We are closely coordinating with all concerned agencies to gather accurate information," NAIA said in a statement.

"We understand the concern this incident has caused, especially as images have circulated on social media. We urge the public not to speculate and to wait for verified updates, which will be issued as soon as they become available," it added.

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the incident is now in the custody of the PNP.

This is a developing story.