Govâ€™t employee nabbed in illegal drugs raid in Apayao

Gov’t employee nabbed in illegal drugs raid in Apayao

Map of Apayao showing the location of Luna.

BAGUIO CITY — A government employee, whose identity has not been revealed, was arrested during an illegal drugs raid at his home in Barangay Lenneng, Kabugao, Apayao on Tuesday, November 26.

Director III Derick Carreon, regional director of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera, said a joint operation by the PNP, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Apayao Police Provincial Office, Kabugao town police, and PDEA-Apayao led to the seizure of an estimated 0.5 grams of illegal drugs worth P3,400, along with drug paraphernalia.

Carreon said the raid on the 51-year-old male administrative aide for the Kabugao LGU, was covered with a search warrant.

The suspect was taken by the Kabugao police for booking and faces illegal drug charges.