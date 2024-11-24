Fire hits Tondo neighborhood

Houses at Isla Puting Bato are being razed by fire, which started around 8 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A fire razed several houses in Tondo on the morning of Sunday, November 24.

As of 11:51 a.m., authorities have raised the fire alarm to the third alarm level, also known as Task Force "Charlie," at Isla Puting Bato in Tondo.

The fire reportedly started at 8 a.m.

Under Task Force Charlie, it is estimated that the fire affects a significant portion of the area, with 32 or more firetrucks expected to respond.

A helicopter from the Philippine Air Force assisted in scooping water from Manila Bay to help extinguish the fire from the air.

As of writing, the exact number of affected houses, the extent of the damages, and the cause of the fire have yet to be determined.