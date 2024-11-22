Manila roads closed for weekend run

MANILA, Philippines — Some roads in Manila will be closed this weekend to give way for a fun run, the city government announced.

In an advisory, the Manila Public Information Office said portions of Roxas Boulevard, Bonifacio Drive, Katigbak Drive, Independence Road, Padre Burgos Avenue, Maria Orosa, Finance Road and Taft Avenue northbound would be off-limits to motorists from 9 p.m. of Nov. 23 to 6 a.m. of Nov. 24.

The information office said portions of Muralla, Real and Sta. Lucia Streets in Intramuros will also be closed to vehicular traffic during the same period.

Trucks and other heavy vehicles going to the Port Area are advised to use Quirino Avenue and Mabini Bridge.

Those from Mel Lopez Boulevard and going to Roxas Boulevard are advised to turn left to Capulong Street, straight to Yuseco Street and to Lacson Avenue.

The alternate routes, according to the city government, include Ayala Boulevard, Kalaw Avenue, P. Ocampo Street and A. Soriano Avenue.